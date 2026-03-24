Peter Tate in PICASSO: LE MONSTRE SACRE is Coming to Odyssey Theatre

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Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present British actor Peter Tate in Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré, a visceral, uncompromising portrait of the artist.

Adapted for solo performance by Peter Tate and Guy Masterson from The Loves of Picasso by Terri D’Alfonso, the production is directed by 2010 Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson and stars Peter Tate, with on-screen performances by Sandra Collodel, Claudia Godi, Margot Sikabonyi, and Milena Vukotic, and costume and set design by Eirini Kariori. The production runs May 7–17.

Pablo Picasso was an undisputed genius and visionary artist, yet his obsession with his work often destroyed those he professed to love. Brilliantly incarnated by Tate in a challenging, powerfully intelligent study, Picasso passionately defends his reputation in an explosive, often disturbing voyage of self-revelation.