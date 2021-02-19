PacificSymphony+ Announced, Featuring Digital Concert Hall For The Orchestra's Streaming Content 

Pacific Symphony announces the orchestra's return to the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall stage after an absence of nearly one year, due to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

After an in-depth collaboration with UCI's Department of Public Health to develop Covid protocols in order to ensure the health and safety of the musicians, the Symphony has been given permission from the OC Health Officer to begin recording new content.

Symphony President and CEO John Forsyte commented, "Recent metrics from the Orange County Health Authority and the California Department of Public Health, combined with increasing vaccination numbers, suggest an end to the pandemic may be in sight. And we want to be prepared to resume our place as Orange County's musical ambassador, as a vibrant and engaging cultural partner that inspires, engages and serves our community. With that in mind, we are launching PacificSymphony+, a new way to experience your Symphony online and on demand so you can enjoy the magic of music whenever and wherever you can.

"Starting Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.," Forsyte continued, "newly recorded footage from the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall will be premiered every Thurs. beginning with classical events and eventually including pops, family and chamber programming. Many of the programs will be free of charge. The classical offerings are made possible by the Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation. We thank them for their generous and ongoing support."

Music Director Carl St.Clair said, "The musicians and I are gratified to be creating and making music again after such a long period of being unable to play together. I planned the repertoire for these online concerts in such a way that each piece can be performed by a smaller ensemble rather than the full orchestra. This allows us to be properly socially distanced on stage and assures that everyone is safe. Last weekend, for example, we recorded Richard Strauss' Serenade for 13 Winds and the finale of Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings.

"This recording will be released through our new online service, Pacific Symphony Plus+ on Thur., Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.," St.Clair added. "The following week's concert on March 4 will feature our brilliant brass section in two works: Lauridsen's 'O Magnum Mysterium' and Daugherty's 'Asclepius.'"

Other highlights of the upcoming Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Foundation Virtual Classical Series on subsequent Thursdays at 7 p.m. will include: Stravinsky's "Pulcinella" Suite and Suite from "The Firebird;" Mozart's "Serenata Notturna;" Gounod's "Petite Symphonie for Winds" (finale only); selections from Ravel's "Mother Goose;" Satie's "Gymnopédie No. 3;" and a number of Bach concertos. Symphony Thursdays at 7 will be streamed on Pacific Symphony's YouTube channel, Facebook page and on the Symphony's website, PacificSymphony.org. Individual events will remain available for online viewing for 30 days.

Additional programming will be announced as it becomes available. Artists and programs subject to change.