PATTY'S LAST RESORT to Premiere at LA Shorts Fest With Lori Beth Denberg

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Patty's Last Resort, a new dark comedy starring Lori Beth Denberg (All That, Steve Harvey Show, Good Burger franchise) will celebrate its World Premiere at the LA Shorts International Film Festival on Monday August 3rd at 10 PM as part of Program 24 at the Laemmle North Hollywood.

Written, directed and edited by Tesha Kondrat, Patty's Last Resort, confronts one of society's biggest taboos, regretting motherhood. In the 16-minute short film, a disconnected and unhappy midwestern mother is resigned to suffering in silence for the rest of her life - until one day she's presented with a once in a lifetime opportunity... if she's really willing to leave everything behind...

Featuring Lori Beth Denberg in a dramatically different leading role, 'Patty's Last Resort' showcases the actor in a nuanced performance that departs from the quirky comedic characters that first made her a household name. Long recognized for her work in Nickelodeon's All That series and the Good Burger franchise, Denberg anchors the film with a performance that balances vulnerability and comedy.

Also featuring one of the final screen performances by legendary character actress, Dee Freeman, whose career spanned decades across film and television. Freeman appeared in a bevy of acclaimed series including Seinfeld, Shameless, Dexter, ER, and The Hughley's. In Patty's Last Resort she delivers a memorable performance that reflects her wit and warmth.

Joining Denberg and Freeman is an ensemble cast including Christian Capozzoli (Red Oaks, Girls), Yuriy Sardarov (Chicago Fire, Argo), along with rising young actors Sam Appenzeller (Pluribus) and Jake Getman (Elio, Barry).

'Patty's Last Resort' examines maternal regret - a topic that remains largely absent from our storytelling - through satire and compassion, encouraging audiences to ask themselves hard questions that we like to ignore. And although Emmy award-winning writer/director Tesha Kondrat is best known for her comedy TV writing credits (SNL, Archer and Robot Chicken), in her filmmaking she taps into a Todd Solondz-esque sort of dark humor, which she believes reveals is her truest lens. 'For me, the most relatable humor is dark humor. I love stories that show people at their lowest moments because we've all been there before - embarrassed, stuck, angry, or desperate,' says Kondrat.

Produced by Kale Davidoff and Ivana Kingston, with cinematography by Bethany Michalski, 'Patty's Last Resort' represents an emerging voice in independent filmmaking unafraid to tackle underrepresented themes with originality, humor and heart.

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