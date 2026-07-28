NEXT TO NORMAL to Return to Hudson Backstage Theatre This August

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The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal will return to Los Angeles at Hollywood's Hudson Backstage Theatre for four performances only, this upcoming August 20-23!

Next to Normal stars Catriona Fray as Diana, Jonny Perl as Dan, Sophia Roth as Natalie, Dillon Klena as Gabe, Alex Michéll as Henry, and Carter Michael as Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden. The production is directed by Jackson Prince, with choreography by Alexa Blair Robertson and music direction by Jonathan Kretchmer.

With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis, mental illness, and the complexities of love and family. The acclaimed musical received three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The limited engagement runs Thursday, August 20th, Friday, August 21st, and Saturday, August 22nd at 7:30 PM, as well as Sunday, August 23rd at 3:00 PM at The Hudson Backstage Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood, CA).

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