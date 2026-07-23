Music Man Foundation Names GRAMMY-Nominated Violinist Curtis Stewart to Board

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The Music Man Foundation has announced that Curtis Stewart and Steven T. Benson have been named to its Board of Directors.

Seven-time GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist and composer Curtis Stewart has been praised by The New York Times for “combining omnivory and brilliance.” As a solo violinist, composer, artistic director of the American Composers Orchestra, professor at The Juilliard School, and member of ensembles PUBLIQuartet and The Mighty Third Rail, Stewart brings an artist's and educator's perspective to the Board.

With a vast background in finance, starting with ten years on Wall Street, Steve Benson transitioned to his work with the Music Center Foundation more than 27 years ago. Serving as the President and CEO of the Music Center Foundation for the past 15 years, Benson has a deep understanding of how arts organizations can build and grow their endowments. Steve's work with The Music Center resident companies focused on expanding resources in order to offer more arts education and greater access to the performing arts. During his years as president, the Music Center Foundation grew to nearly $320 million in assets.

“Curtis and Steve's different backgrounds align with the Foundation's interests as an artist legacy foundation. We honor the legacy of Meredith Willson, who wrote the Tony Award-winning musical, 'The Music Man' and we steward the licensing royalties from Willson's works to benefit community organizations,” said Sarah Lyding, executive director. “Despite varying professional backgrounds, both have a deep understanding of the issues and needs of performing arts organizations today.”

“I was born into a musical family — my father is avant-garde jazz tuba pioneer Bob Stewart and mother is Elektra Kurtis, a soulful Greek jazz violinist. They helped me find personal and powerful connections between styles, cultures, and musics,” said Stewart. “Now I work to help others find power in music through education, musical innovation, and serving as a voice for diversity in classical music. I can't wait to dig into the work of The Music Man Foundation, which supports such a wide, important cross-section of organizations in the arts - empowering systemic change and the legacy of Meredith Willson.”

Benson added, “Through my work with the Music Center Foundation, I have witnessed the powerful impact that happens when arts organizations have the security and opportunity to innovate. They can have a profoundly positive effect on the communities in which they exist. The Music Man Foundation has been a force in this arena, supporting visionary leaders and organizations that are using music to improve health and wellness, as well as music education, which is another of my passions. I'm honored to join the board members who are stewarding this important work.”

About The Music Man Foundation

The Music Man Foundation is named after the Tony Award-winning musical written by Meredith Willson. Meredith's widow, Rosemary, started the Foundation in 1998 as The Meredith and Rosemary Willson Charitable Foundation. Today, the Foundation donates 100% of profits from Willson's licensing royalties to organizations using music to catalyze enduring change and to amplify his musical legacy. Over the last decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $32 million to 90 organizations. In addition to “The Music Man,” Willson wrote “It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” and the University of Iowa fight song. Visit https://musicmanfoundation.org for more information.

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