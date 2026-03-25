Moving Arts Theatre Unveils 2026 Season Including World Premiere Of WHAT PRICE FREEDOM

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Moving Arts Theatre has announced its 2026 season, opening with the world premiere of WHAT PRICE FREEDOM by Tony Blake, running April 9 through May 3, 2026 in Los Angeles.

Directed by Darin Anthony, the production will star Rob Nagle as Benjamin Franklin and Brandon Bales as John Adams. The play centers on a fictionalized moment in which the two Founding Fathers, on the eve of a diplomatic mission to negotiate peace with Britain, are forced to share a bed—leading to a clash of ideologies as they debate the future of a nation.

Performances will begin with previews on April 9 and 10 at 8:00 p.m., with opening night on April 11. The production will run Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays at 8:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 4:00 p.m.

The season will continue with IN THE TOMB OF TEN THOUSAND CALENDARS by Steven Dierkes, opening August 29 and running through September 20, 2026, with previews on August 27 and 28.

MADLAB 2026 COHORT

Moving Arts also announced the five members of its 2026 MADLab cohort: Michael David, Michael León, Isabella Dionne Madrigal, Stirling Nix-Bradley, and Katherine Vondy.

The MADLab program is a nine-month development initiative focused on supporting new play creation through collaboration with playwrights, directors, dramaturgs, and actors. Public readings for the cohort will take place September 26, 27, and October 3.

Awards and Recognition

The announcement follows a recent awards season in which Moving Arts received four Stage Raw Theatre Awards, including Distinguished Artistic Direction for Darin Anthony and Ensemble honors for Hello, My Name Is…. The company also received four Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle nominations across production, ensemble, writing, and solo performance categories.

Company Information

Founded in 1992, Moving Arts Theatre produces new theatrical work by Los Angeles-based artists. The company has staged productions in a range of venues across the city, from traditional theaters to non-traditional performance spaces.