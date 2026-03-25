MOMentum Place to Return to Celebrate Mother's Day at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

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Every year on Mother’s Day, “MOMentum Place” celebrates moms and families with a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum. Bring your mother to honor the MOMentum in her life — always on the go for others. Now, she can sit back and relax and enjoy an uncommon afternoon of performance delights that are kid-friendly and full of surprises. For an extra treat, enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch in the Theatricum gardens before the performance.

Performers this year include quick change artist Elena Brocade, singer-songwriter Inara George, ventriloquist Karl Herlinger, contortionist and hand-balancer Tyler Jacobson, aerialist and contortionist Alita Kneeland, aerialist/hoop artist Marissa Maiorana, roller skater Kim Manning, comedian and juggler Scot Nery, stilt walker Lexi Pearl, aerialists Lily Smith, Heather Valles and Dreya Weber, and more.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 10, with brunch at 12 p.m. followed by the performance at 2 p.m. at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, located midway between the Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway.

Tickets are priced at $50 for the performance, with discounted tickets available for students and seniors at $40 and children 12 and under at $20. Brunch is available for $45.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 10, with brunch at 12 p.m. followed by the performance at 2 p.m. at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, located midway between the Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway.

The Theatricum is an outdoor venue terraced into the hillside of a rustic canyon; audience members are encouraged to dress casually and bring cushions for bench seating.