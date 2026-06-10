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MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN to Make LA Debut at Hollywood Fringe

Joe Hutcheson performs the solo show at the LA LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre.

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MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN to Make LA Debut at Hollywood Fringe

Miss Magnolia Beaumont Goes to Provincetown, written and performed by Joe Hutcheson, will make its Los Angeles debut as part of the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The production will play a limited engagement from June 17-28 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre.

The solo comedy recently returned in a newly updated version after earning accolades at festivals across the country, including the Overall Excellence Award at the New York International Fringe Festival, a Critics' Pick of the Fringe honor at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival, and a Fruitie Award at the Fresh Fruit Festival. The production was also recently featured in New York City's Spark Theatre Festival.

Miss Magnolia Beaumont Goes to Provincetown follows a Southern debutante who chokes to death on a pork rib and finds herself inhabiting the body of a gay, middle-aged New Yorker traveling to Provincetown, Massachusetts. As the two become acquainted, Magnolia helps Joe confront some of the darker voices within himself.

Tickets

The production will be performed on June 17, 21, 25, 27, and 28 at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre as part of the 2026 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Tickets are $25. The performance runs approximately 80 minutes.







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