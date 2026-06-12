MACBETH to Tour Southern California Parks for Shakespeare by the Sea's 29th Free Season

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Shakespeare by the Sea has announced its 29th Admission-Free Summer Shakespeare Season with a touring production of Macbeth, running June 26 through July 25 in parks throughout Southern California.

After a challenging few years that raised questions about the future of the program, SBTS is moving forward with renewed focus and commitment. With support from its community and leadership sponsors Play On Shakespeare and the Hitz Foundation, pre-production is underway and the company is preparing for a summer of live theatre in the parks.

This year's season has been intentionally scaled to a single, high-impact production. While more focused than in years past, the tour will still serve more than a dozen communities and reach an estimated 10,000 audience members.

"This is a season built with intention," says Co-Artistic Director Suzanne Dean. "We are focusing our resources to ensure that the work remains strong, immediate, and accessible. It may look different, but it is unmistakably Shakespeare by the Sea."

"Macbeth is the story that can carry this moment. It speaks to ambition, power, and consequence in a way that feels immediate and urgent, and we are shaping this production to be both deeply resonant and accessible to the communities we serve."

Ambition ignites. Power corrupts. Fate closes in. When a celebrated warrior encounters three mysterious figures who foretell his rise to the throne, a chain of ruthless choices is set in motion. As prophecy turns to obsession and loyalty gives way to fear, he must navigate the dangerous line between what is foretold and what he is willing to do to make it real. Macbeth is a gripping story of ambition, consequence, and the cost of surrendering to the darkest parts of ourselves.

Macbeth, in a modern verse translation by Migdalia Cruz, adapted and directed by Stephanie Coltrin, offers a fresh and immediate take on Shakespeare's gripping exploration of ambition, power, and consequence. The translation brings clarity and accessibility to the language while preserving the intensity and poetry of the original text, creating a dynamic experience for contemporary audiences.

Designed for outdoor performance, the production emphasizes emotional immediacy and storytelling, inviting longtime audiences deeper into the play while offering an engaging entry point for those new to Shakespeare.

The Acting Company includes Phoebe Alva (returning to SBTS; As You Like It), Cylan Brown (returning to SBTS; Hamlet, Henry IV), Peter Green (returning to SBTS; Henry IV), Katie Herling (returning to SBTS; Julius Caesar), Kota Horiuchi (High Potential, Hulu), Savannah Moffat (returning to SBTS; Cardenio), Will Mueller (returning to SBTS; As You Like It), Ashwath Ram (CalArts MFA; Artists at Play), Megan Ruble (returning to SBTS; Julius Caesar), Dylan J. Sampson (Julius Caesar, Brutus), Hadiyyah Noelle Smith (Run Amuck Entertainment co-founder), Jurnee Woo, and Alec Yamartino (returning to SBTS; Hamlet).

The creative team is led by Suzanne Dean (Co-Artistic Director) and Stephanie Coltrin (Co-Artistic Director and Director), and includes Christopher Beyries (Set Designer), A. Jeffrey Schoenberg (Costume Designer), Mike Thal (Sound Designer), Peter Green (Assistant Director), Julia Poprac (Stage Manager), Case Fulton (Tour Manager) Ally Atwell (LACDAC intern) and Tara Donovan (Interim Managing Director).

For nearly three decades, Shakespeare by the Sea has remained committed to presenting theatre that is free and accessible to all. While the 2026 season is moving forward, additional funding is still needed to fully support production and touring costs. The current funding gap is $89,671.

The 2026 tour will launch at the Bandshell at Recreation Park in Long Beach with performances on June 26 and 27, and continues through July 25, traveling to parks across Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Confirmed locations include Long Beach, Rossmoor, Hermosa Beach, Rancho Palos Verdes, Manhattan Beach, South Pasadena, Encino, Beverly Hills, Aliso Viejo, San Pedro, and Redondo Beach.

As part of a strategically reduced season designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the program and carry SBTS into its 30th Anniversary and beyond, this year's tour will visit a more focused group of communities. While a location you have attended in the past may not be included this season, audiences are encouraged to join us at another nearby park and continue to experience free Shakespeare under the stars.

SBTS will return to Point Fermin Park after a two-year absence. While the company continued serving the San Pedro community, its home base for 27 years, with performances at 22nd Street Park, it has deeply missed its Point Fermin audiences. Encouraged by ongoing efforts by community members, Council District 15, and City of LA Department of Recreation and Parks to strengthen support and stewardship of the park, SBTS is thrilled to once again bring free Shakespeare to Point Fermin Park for two performances this summer.

All performances are free and open to the public.

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