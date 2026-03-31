LOVE STRUCK To Play Odyssey Theatre In Los Angeles

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Macha Theatre/Films will present LOVE STRUCK at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles as a visiting production. The play, written by Odalys Nanin and Marie Barrientos, will run April 24 through May 3.

Directed by Nanin and Angela Nicholas, LOVE STRUCK follows Rachel and Laura, a couple navigating the evolution of their relationship after three years together. Set in Los Angeles, the play explores themes of love, ambition, and identity as the pair balance domestic life with shifting personal desires.

The production will feature Odalys Nanin as Laura and Lizette Santiago as Rachel. Nanin, founder and producing artistic director of Macha Theatre/Films, is known for works including Frida–Stroke of Passion, Garbo’s Cuban Lover, and The Judy Garland Show. Co-writer Marie Barrientos is recognized for her television work, including Law & Order and Another World. Angela Nicholas co-directs the production.

Originally produced in 1997, LOVE STRUCK is considered an early entry in lesbian romantic comedy on stage, examining relationships through humor and contemporary cultural perspectives.

Ticketing Information

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door, with free parking available onsite. Tickets can be purchased by calling (310) 477-2055.