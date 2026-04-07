LA Phil Appoints Anna Handler as Conductor-in-Residence

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The LA Phil has appointed Anna Handler as Conductor-in-Residence, beginning with the LA Phil’s 2026/27 season.

Handler’s responsibilities will include an annual three-week commitment at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and Beckmen YOLA Center, leading the LA Phil and conducting an annual project with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). In the 2026/27 season, she will also curate and perform on keyboards in a chamber music program, which will highlight Beethoven and include a collaboration with Luna Lab.

Handler was recently named Chief Conductor of the Ulster Orchestra, where she will begin her tenure in the 2026/27 season. She will also serve as Artist-in-Residence at Beethoven-Haus Bonn during its 2026/27 season, which will mark the 200th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s death.

“I feel very honored to return to the LA Phil as Conductor-in-Residence,” Handler said. “I have long admired the LA Phil as one of the most dynamic and innovative orchestras in the world. My time as a Dudamel Fellow was profoundly formative, and it is especially meaningful to deepen this relationship with an orchestra that has played such an important role in my artistic journey. I look forward to collaborating with these remarkable musicians, creating new concert experiences and engaging with audiences across Los Angeles.”

Handler’s relationship with the LA Phil began in 2023 through the prestigious Dudamel Fellowship Program, where she distinguished herself as a thoughtful collaborator and dynamic leader. During her fellowship, she worked alongside Gustavo Dudamel, musicians of the LA Phil and a roster of guest artists and conductors to develop her skills both on and off the podium, including serving as a mentor in programs such as YOLA.

Handler will conduct the orchestra in a series of performances in the coming year, including Beethoven’s Fifth on August 25 at the Hollywood Bowl, Minimalist Icons: Philip Glass on March 12 and 13, 2027, and a program featuring John Williams’ Piano Concerto and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan,” on May 27–28 & 30, 2027, at Walt Disney Concert Hall.