Kentwood Players Will Perform NEXT TO NORMAL Beginning in May

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Kentwood Players will present Next to Normal, music by Tom Kitt with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, opening Friday, May 8 at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045. This production is directed by Kirk Larson with music direction by Catherine Rahm. Producers are Margaret Harrington, Daniel Kruger and Richard Santilena. Next to Normal is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performance dates are Friday, May 8 through Saturday, June 6, 2026. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on May 16 and continue through the rest of the run. There will be no performances Memorial Day weekend, May 22-24.

Featured in the cast are Deonte Allen, Elizabeth A Bouton Summerer, Nico Fisher, Ben Hess, Sam Papier and Elliott Plunkett.

This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical explores how one suburban household struggles to find normalcy. Next to Normal centers around Diana Goodman, a wife and mother suffering from bipolar disorder, and how the family is impacted by this illness. Can the family unit survive?

Note: This show deals with difficult emotional content and contains strong language.