Julien's Auctions to Present Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation Benefit Auction

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Julien's Auctions is set to hold the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation 2026 Auction on Tuesday, August 11, in Los Angeles, with bidding opening at 10 a.m. PST. The sale will feature gowns, jewelry, stage-worn costumes, and personal items from the late singer's estate, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation to support its scholarships and youth-focused initiatives. Among the lots are a 1999 VH1 DIVAS stage-worn Versace red leather set, a 1988 American Music Awards mini dress, an RIAA-certified 9x Platinum sales award for I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY, and a 1987 Richard Avedon portrait that hung in Houston's office. A preview of auction highlights will be on display at the foundation's 5th Annual Legacy of Love Gala on Saturday, August 8, the date that would have marked Houston's 63rd birthday.

The 5th Annual Legacy of Love Gala, themed 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody,' will be held at The Whitley Hotel Atlanta and features 13-time Grammy Award winner, recording artist, songwriter, and producer Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds as the headline performer.

The extraordinary highlights on view at this year's Gala include an oversized portrait of Whitney Houston by Richard Avedon, which hung in her office. Also featured is an RIAA-certified 9x Platinum award presented to Houston in recognition of the more than 9 million copies sold of her 1987 single, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),' which earned her the 1988 Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The collection also includes a gold-plated Social Security card issued to Houston, engraved with her name, 'Whitney E. Houston,' along with a Bob Mackie-designed embellished jacket. Rounding out the display is a Black mesh mini dress worn by Houston during her final performances on The Nothing but Love World Tour. She also wore the dress when she attended Prince's '21 Nite Stand' concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where she joined him on stage for an impromptu dance and performance.

'We're honored to partner with the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation following the incredible success of last year's auction,' said Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director, Julien's Auctions. 'Whitney's voice and legacy continue to inspire generations, and this new collection offers fans a meaningful, personal way to celebrate her life and enduring impact. This collaboration also supports the Foundation's mission to empower young people through scholarships, arts education, and community programs that create opportunities for underserved communities. We're proud to continue this partnership and honor an extraordinary artist whose influence still resonates worldwide.'

'This is our second year with Julien's Auctions and their global reach has been fantastic,' says Pat Houston, president of the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation and the executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. 'This year, we have some super great one-of-a-kind memorabilia from Whitney's archives and we are excited about the auction.'

With more than 220 million music recordings sold worldwide, global superstar Whitney Houston, known as 'The Voice,' remains an icon whose legacy continues to inspire generosity and impact. Beyond her unparalleled artistry, her charitable commitment has extended support to arts education, music and community initiatives locally, nationally and globally.

Highlights of the Sale on View at the August 8 Gala

MCM Visetos Monogram Canvas Luggage Three-Piece Set (Estimate $5,000-$7,000)

2009-2010 'Nothing But Love World Tour' Burberry Coat with Book (Estimate $3,000-$5,000)

1999 'VH1 Divas' Stage-Worn Versace Red Leather Set (Estimate $3,000-$5,000)

1988 American Music Awards Stage-Worn Mini Dress (Estimate $3,000-$5,000)

RIAA-Certified '9x Platinum' Sales Award for 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' (Estimate $3,000-$5,000)

1998-1999 'My Love Is Your Love World Tour' Dolce & Gabbana Fitting-Worn Gown (Estimate $2,000-$3,000)

Bob Mackie Embellished Jacket (Estimate $2,000-$3,000)

1987 Portrait by Richard Avedon that Hung in Her Office (Estimate $700-$900)

Gold-Plated Social Security Card (Estimate $500-$700)

Full List of Items Available in the August 11 Sale

MCM Visetos Monogram Canvas Luggage Three-Piece Set

2009-2010 'Nothing But Love' World Tour Burberry Coat with Book

1999 'VH1 Divas' Stage-Worn Versace Red Leather Set

1988 American Music Awards Stage-Worn Mini Dress

RIAA-Certified '9x Platinum' Sales Award for 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'

1998-1999 'My Love Is Your Love Tour' Dolce & Gabbana Fitting-Worn Gown

Bob Mackie Embellished Jacket

1987 Portrait by Richard Avedon that Hung in Her Office

1997 'Classic Whitney' Stage-Worn Carolina Herrera Striped Set

1999 Met Gala-Worn Dolce & Gabbana Boots

1999 'My Love Is Your Love World Tour' Stage-Used Stool and Personal Tea Set

Gold-Plated Social Security Card

Registering to Bid

Registration is required to bid in the auction and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale at Julien's Auctions. For inquiries, email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

The live and online auction, 'The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation 2026 Auction,' takes place August 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

There are four ways to bid in Live Auctions: bid with Julien's Auctions online; bid over the telephone through an auction house representative; bid in person at the auction event; or bid in advance by absentee bid. Absentee bid forms are available by calling 310-836-1818. Julien's Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.

About The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation

In 2020, The Estate of Whitney E. Houston formed the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation to continue the mission and important work of the late global superstar. Her lifelong commitment continues to support youth through various program initiatives and services that reflect the values and needs of young people. The Foundation also serves as a source of empowerment to help rebuild, repair, and restore the self-esteem of youth and assist them in living productive lives. In 1997, Houston's elementary school was renamed the Whitney E. Houston Academy of Performing and Creative Arts. Originally opened in 1873, the Franklin School is now the oldest building in the East Orange, New Jersey school district.

Photo Credit: Marc Bryan Brown - Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston

The Legacy of Love Gala and the auction together mark the continued efforts of the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation to honor the singer's memory while directing resources toward today's youth through scholarships and community programs.



Photo Credit: Marc Bryan Brown - Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston

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