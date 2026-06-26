Jazz Vocalist Sidney Jacobs to Perform at Sierra Madre Playhouse
The JAZZ @ THE PLAYHOUSE series continues with Jacobs leading a dynamic quartet in Sierra Madre.
The historic Sierra Madre Playhouse, which has earned a reputation as one of the Southland's leading jazz presenters in recent years, continues its popular Jazz @ the Playhouse series with noted jazz and R&B vocalist and songwriter Sidney Jacobs on Sunday, August 2, 2026, 8:00 PM. Jacobs, hailed for his smooth velvety tone, inventive phrasing, and heartfelt delivery, leads a dynamic quartet through a set that blends original music with reimagined standards filtered through a contemporary groove.
The evening of musical storytelling celebrates the depth and diversity of contemporary jazz while honoring its roots in soul, blues, and the Great American Songbook. Jacobs' artistry, infused with distinctive harmonic sophistication and emotional warmth, bridges genres with ease.
For tickets ($35) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.
ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE
Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. Hailed as a “jewel” (Pasadena Weekly) and “a landmark theater” (ABC7 Los Angeles), the performing arts center has garnered tremendous accolades for its varied repertoire and thought-provoking education and outreach programs curated with social impact in mind. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, “This is theater from the heart.” As one of San Gabriel Valley's only performing arts centers presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theater to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region's rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.
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