Jami Brandli’s O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE World Premiere to be Presented at Outside In Theatre
Jami Brandli's play reimagining The Odyssey through a modern lens runs this spring at Outside In Theatre.
What happens when the life you built suddenly collapses? O: A Rhapsody in Divorce, a new play by Jami Brandli and directed by Jessica Hanna, runs May 17 through June 9, 2026, with previews starting May 9 at Outside In Theatre. This play is not about a divorce, it's a play about survival, reinvention, and becoming your own home.
Reimagining The Odyssey through a modern lens, O: A Rhapsody in Divorce follows O, a successful neurobiologist in her 40s whose world is turned upside down when her husband asks for a separation, but refuses to leave their home. Displaced and untethered, O embarks on a couch-hopping journey that blends memory, science, and surreal theatricality. She discovers unconventional and magical ways to reassemble the blown-up pieces of her life as she struggles to navigate her way back toward a "new home."
Funny, bold, and emotionally grounded, O: A Rhapsody in Divorce explores heartbreak as a turning point rather than an ending. As timelines blur and inner voices emerge, O, a neurobiologist attempts to make sense of her unraveling through the science of love and loss. The play weaves in the neurobiology of heartbreak, from dopamine-driven reward systems to the brain's response to emotional separation, revealing how our bodies experience lost love as both psychological and biological upheaval. As O moves from couch to couch and memory to memory, she navigates the knottiness of charting a course toward a new home and begins to piece together a life defined not by loss, but by what comes next.
The cast includes Tania Verafield as O, Donna Simone Johnson as Woman, Rose Portillo as Older Woman, Alexandra Lee as Young Woman, and Andrew Brian Carter as Man.
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