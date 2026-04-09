Jami Brandli’s O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE World Premiere to be Presented at Outside In Theatre

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What happens when the life you built suddenly collapses? O: A Rhapsody in Divorce, a new play by Jami Brandli and directed by Jessica Hanna, runs May 17 through June 9, 2026, with previews starting May 9 at Outside In Theatre. This play is not about a divorce, it's a play about survival, reinvention, and becoming your own home.

Reimagining The Odyssey through a modern lens, O: A Rhapsody in Divorce follows O, a successful neurobiologist in her 40s whose world is turned upside down when her husband asks for a separation, but refuses to leave their home. Displaced and untethered, O embarks on a couch-hopping journey that blends memory, science, and surreal theatricality. She discovers unconventional and magical ways to reassemble the blown-up pieces of her life as she struggles to navigate her way back toward a "new home."

Funny, bold, and emotionally grounded, O: A Rhapsody in Divorce explores heartbreak as a turning point rather than an ending. As timelines blur and inner voices emerge, O, a neurobiologist attempts to make sense of her unraveling through the science of love and loss. The play weaves in the neurobiology of heartbreak, from dopamine-driven reward systems to the brain's response to emotional separation, revealing how our bodies experience lost love as both psychological and biological upheaval. As O moves from couch to couch and memory to memory, she navigates the knottiness of charting a course toward a new home and begins to piece together a life defined not by loss, but by what comes next.