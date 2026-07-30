JULIEN'S AUCTIONS to Present Street Culture Week Feat. Tony Hawk, JUICE WRLD Items

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

Julien's Auctions is set to present A Week of Street Culture, a series of online-only auctions bringing together personally owned items from Tony Hawk and JUICE WRLD alongside a curated selection of collectible skateboards and artworks. Over four days, collectors will have the opportunity to bid on 350 items spanning sports, music, fashion and design, with auctions to begin at juliensauctions.com and registration to bid already open.

ONLINE AUCTIONS

On Air: Tony Hawk Pregame (livestreamed with Tony Hawk) – August 24 @ 12pm PT/3pm EST

Tony Hawk: Unlocked – August 24 @ 1pm PT/4pm EST

Street Culture – August 27 @ 10am PT/1pm EST

LIVE AUCTION

Juice WRLD: On Tour – August 26th 10am PT/1pm EST

Julien's Auctions | Los Angeles, California. Featuring personally owned skateboards from Tony Hawk, stage and music video worn designer clothing from Juice WRLD, a curated selection of artworks by Shepard Fairey, Banksy and more.

Auction Highlights

Tony Hawk | Ridden and Signed 2001 Skateboard Deck

(Est. $3,000–$5,000)

Tony Hawk | 2006 'Project 8' Xbox 360 Video Game Original Review Discs

(Est. $800–$1,200)

Juice WRLD | Stage Worn 'Rolling Loud Festival' Louis Vuitton Fur Trench Coat

(Est. $2,000–$3,000)

Juice WRLD | Stage Worn 'Lowlands Festival' Louis Vuitton Leather Jacket

(Est. $2,000–$3,000)

Bob Dylan and Jamie Thomas | Jamie Thomas Ridden Skateboard Deck with Bob Dylan Signed and Hand-Written 'Blowin' in the Wind' Lyrics

(Est. $40,000–$60,000)

Shepard Fairey | 'Obey – Subvert' Signed Original Aerosol and Multi-Media Artwork

(Est. $20,000–$30,000)

Keith Haring | 1986 Original Pop Shop Skateboard Deck

(Est. $2,000–$3,000)

Julien's Auctions, the world's leading celebrity auction house, announces 'A Week of Street Culture,' a series of online-only auctions bringing together personally-owned pieces from Tony Hawk, Juice WRLD, and a curated selection of rare artworks and collectible skateboards.

Over four days, collectors have the unprecedented opportunity to acquire 350 items at the intersection of sports, music, fashion, and design. Highlights include Tony Hawk's personally ridden and signed skateboard used during his professional career, the Jamie Thomas-ridden skateboard deck signed by Bob Dylan with lyrics to 'Blowin' in the Wind,' formerly the most expensive skateboard ever sold at auction, and performance-worn pieces from Juice WRLD in his iconic Rolling Loud and Lowlands Festival performances.

Auctions will begin August 24th live and online at juliensauctions.com. Registration to bid is now open.

Tony Hawk: Unlocked & On Air: Tony Hawk Pregame

Beyond redefining skateboarding, Tony Hawk transformed gaming, television, and entertainment for generations. From the video game franchise that introduced millions to skateboarding to the board that celebrates the career behind it, Tony Hawk: Unlocked traces his impact across generations. Highlights include original Tony Hawk's Project 8 and Tony Hawk's Proving Ground review discs, a Blockbuster Award recognizing the success of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2.

Tony Hawk | Ridden and Signed 2001 Skateboard Deck

(Est. $3,000–$5,000)

Tony Hawk | 1989 'M&J's Skatetown' Lifetime ID Membership Card

(Est. $600 - $800)

Ahead of the sale, Tony Hawk will cohost On Air: Tony Hawk Pregame, a livestream self curated auction taking place August 24th at 12pm PT. Featuring ten handpicked lots, Hawk will offer firsthand insight into the memories and milestones behind each piece as bidding unfolds live. Items are now open for bidding and he will close the sale online at juliensauctions.com.

A portion of proceeds from this sale will benefit The Skatepark Project. Founded by Tony Hawk, this non-profit organization helps communities create more safe and inclusive public skateparks for the next generation.

Juice WRLD: On Tour

Juice WRLD, whose meteoric rise redefined modern hip-hop, emerged as one of the generation's most compelling voices, blending emotional lyricism with a distinctive style that fused luxury fashion and streetwear. Drawn from his personal wardrobe and travels, this collection includes pieces worn during landmark performances at Rolling Loud and Lowlands Festival, alongside travel accessories that accompanied him on the road. The live auction offers a rare glimpse into the creative world of an artist whose influence continues to resonate with fans around the globe. A portion of proceeds will directly benefit 'Live 999.'

Auction highlights include a skateboard deck ridden and signed by Tony Hawk, stage-worn Louis Vuitton pieces from Juice Wrld's Rolling Loud and Lowlands Festival performances, a Jamie Thomas-ridden deck signed by Bob Dylan with handwritten lyrics to Blowin' in the Wind, and works by Shepard Fairey and Keith Haring.

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...