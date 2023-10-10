JFK Assassination Expert To Speak At OSWALD On October 25 & 26

JFK assassination expert Glen Bybee will speak to audiences after the Theatre 40 Staged Readings of the play Oswald - the Actual Interrogation by Dennis Richard, directed by Louis Fantasia, on October 25th and 26th.

Mr., Bybee is a noted JFK assassination historian, and has spent over forty-eight years researching and analyzing the evidence, available information and conspiracy theories pertaining to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. He has personally interviewed many of the witnesses (emergency room doctors, eye witnesses, Secret Service detail and members of the Dallas Police Department), who had some type of connection to the events of November 22nd - 24th.

He has co-authored a movie script on the Kennedy assassination with playwright Dennis Richard and actor/writer/stand-up-comedian Brian Vermeire. He has also produced two documentaries about the assassination. He was selected to give the keynote speech at President Kennedy's memorial service that was held in Dealey Plaza in Dallas on November 22, 2009, (the 46th anniversary of the assassination).

Additionally, he has given numerous public and academic presentations in numerous places throughout the United States. He is currently in his 25th year of teaching in the Los Angeles Unified School District where he is a middle school science instructor.

