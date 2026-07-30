JAGGED LITTLE PILL Extends at Chance Theater

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Chance Theater has announced that Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill: The Musical has been extended through August 16, 2026, due to overwhelming demand. Featuring lyrics by Alanis Morissette, music by Alanis Morissette & Glen Ballard, book by Diablo Cody, directed by Matthew McCray (Such Small Hands, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) with music direction by Lex Leigh (Once, Scrooge! The Musical, Chance Resident Artist) and choreography by Mo Goodfellow (Spring Awakening, Sweeney Todd), the musical of the summer has been generating massive buzz from audience and critics alike.

Jagged Little Pill reimagines Alanis Morissette's iconic 1995 album into a contemporary musical that delves into the complexities of a seemingly perfect suburban family. Set in a small affluent town of Connecticut, the story centers on Mary Jane Healy, a mother grappling with past traumas and addiction, while balancing her family as they confront issues including sexual assault, gender identity, and societal expectations. Through powerful performances and Morissette's evocative music that defined a generation, this award winning musical weaves together themes of family, healing, and empowerment. It's a fearless, exhilarating celebration of hope, self-discovery, and the messy beauty of being human.

Director McCray notes, “Jagged Little Pill examines the repercussions of unprocessed trauma and the reverberations and generational damage that comes from it”.

He continues, “Characters learn that they cannot hide from the ones that they love or run from their fears. I love how even the seemingly perfect characters, the ones who look like they have it all together, are actually wrestling with something beneath the surface… no one is spared in this story which examines a community and a way of life that seeks to avoid, rather than process, pain.”

Joining McCray on the design team for Jagged Little Pill is scenic designer Joe Holbrook (Rent) and Costume Designer Bradley Allen Lock (Spring Awakening), lighting designer Jacqueline Malenke (Once), sound designer Hunter Moody (The Messenger), projection designer Nick Santiago (The Messenger), stage manager Jordan Jones (Scrooge! The Musical), dramaturg Jocelyn L. Buckner (Gloria), casting director Lindsay Brooks (Once), and assistant directors Kennedy Kemmerer (Chance Debut) and Aaron Lipp (Once).

The incredibly talented cast features a mix of newcomers and returning actors: Jocelyn A. Brown (Sweeney Todd, Chance Resident Artist) plays Mary Jane Healy, Allen Everman (Striking 12) plays Steve Healy, Doshima Iyorlu (Chance Debut) plays Frankie Healy, Jeremy Vance (Chance Debut) plays Nick Healy, Sol Joun (Chance Debut) plays Jo, Alexandra Kuebler (Chance Debut) plays Bella, Jaymes Macabale (Chance Debut) plays Phoenix, Ishan Panjabi (Chance Debut) plays Andrew, and Hallie Snowday (Chance Debut), Ryan Smith (Chance Debut), Autumn Kirkpatrick (Rent), Daisy Tye (Chance Debut), Eric Dobson (American Idiot), and Kylie Young (Chance Debut) round out the Ensemble.

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