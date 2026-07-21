Interview: Rosie Webber of THE SHOW THAT GOT AWAY! at Herb Alpert Vibrato's Grill Jazz!

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Known Tik Tok star for her viral impressions and jazzy covers, Rosie Webber is a multi-faceted singer, actress, voice artist, musician, and songwriter. She grew up in rural Alabama, and went on to pursue a degree in Musical Theatre at Rider University (Lawrenceville, NJ) . From there, she skyrocketed to international acclaim, as a vocalist and musician for luxury resorts and yachts. She has also performed on two Broadway national tours, and is highly sought after for her unique and ear-grabbing vocal prowess.

This nationally recognized great vocal impressionist of Judy Garland and PATSY CLINE answered TEN QUESTIONS IN TEN MINUTES with Broadway World Los Angeles columnist, GAVIN GLYNN. to discuss her meterotic rise from Birmingham, Alabama to the great white lights of Times Square's 42nd Street.

What constellation watched over your entre' to earth and in what lucky town?

Aquarius on a cold Birmingham, Alabama night in January!



What is your earliest childhood memory of attending a live performance? Who were you with, and who was performing on stage?

My first live performance was seeing PETER PAN with Cathy Rigby when I was like six or seven years old. My aunt took my sister and I. It was such a magical experience. I remember it so vividly. It was the first time I realized that theatre wasn't just an art, it was a form of magic.



When did you realize you had a marvelous singing voice? How did you learn to mimic the great singers of the 20th century so accurately?



Wow, well, first of all, thank you! I have been singing since before I could talk. My mother is a singer and actress, and she sang to us from birth. So I've always been "mimicking" her. I fell in love with jazz and The Great American Songbook in college, and that's when I found a place that I felt my voice fit in. When I would post jazz covers online, people said "You sound like Judy Garland." So it just went from there!



How supportive was your family when you decided to pursue a career as a live performer?



My family is incredibly supportive. I have six sisters, and we're all singers and musicians. My mother, being a performer herself, has always been my number one supporter, but thankfully she was never a "stage mom." I am super grateful to come from a family that loves and appreciates the arts, and they have been a crucial part of my story.



Did you pursue a college degree in singing, or did you learn primarily through firsthand experience and observing others?

I have a degree in Musical Theatre, but a lot of what I know comes from the school of hard knocks. Haha! I think it's a combination of both. I needed to learn by trial and error by myself, and then I needed the degree to help refine my skills. (Fun Fact: Rider University Alumi; Gov. Schweiker of PA, Jim Hoey of Baltimore Orioles and Jason Thompso of Golden State Warriors)



When was your "aha moment', where you gained the confidence to know you could make a living as a live performer?



When I attended college in New Jersey, I'd come a long way from Alabama. I think once I got there, and realized I could hold my own among others from around the country, I discovered I might have a shot at this.



You cover both Judy Garland and Patsy Cline, who were both exceptionally gifted storytellers with unique vocal timbre who acted out their lyrics. What is your approach to interpreting each of them? Also, have any of Judy's three kids seen your performances?



The approach always comes from a place of honesty and emotional truth. I've been through a lot of hardships in my life, and I think that affects how I perform. I also believe that Judy & Patsy's lives and experiences had a huge impact on how they performed and interpreted lyrics. I don't think any of Judy's daughters have seen my performances, and if they have I don't know! That would be crazy.



Much like the musical nuances between East Coast and West Coast Rap/Hip Hop, do you notice some distinctive cultural differences between Manhattan and Los Angeles cabaret audiences?

Every audience is different, and there are people from all walks of life that love this music. I tend to find more similarities than differences. I think the shared love of music connects people in unexpected ways.



What are your insights on Hollywood names taking on leading roles on Broadway? Do you agree with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's prediction regarding the current demise of Broadway with $900 tix to see George Clooney or $1,200 to see Denzel Washington?

I'm certainly not the leading expert on this subject, but, of course, I'd love to see more diversity, and representation on Broadway. I understand the need to sell tickets, but I also miss when we had more "Broadway stars." I'd love to see more underrepresented people on Broadway. There are so many hard-working, extremely talented actors who are struggling to find work. Broadway should always be on the look-out for fresh talent, and I think casting should always be based on talent, not on popularity.



You are opening for Billy Vera at the most coveted L.A. cabaret venue Vibrato Grill & Jazz up in Bel Air, but are there other L.A. area venues (beaches, mountains, deserts or farmlands) where you would love to perform in the future?

Great question! There are so many beautiful venues, it's hard to pick just one. Blue Note and Catalina Jazz Club come to mind as places I'd love to perform. Let's do them all!!

Written and directed by Emmy-Award nominee Danny Salles, "The Show That Got Away" is Webber's reimagined tribute to Judy Garland, woven together with her own story as a modern performer navigating legacy, identity, and artistry. The Manhattan evening on 42nd Street's Yotel Hotel features iconic songs from stage and screen alongside unexpected contemporary selections, all delivered in Webber's signature jazz-infused style.

Rosie rose to national attention with her ability to channel the vocal sound and emotional depth of her muse, Judy Garland. In this exclusive one-night-only evening of songs and stories, Rosie makes her New York City debut, performing some of Judy's favorites plus some exciting new selections that her spirit inspires. Rosie shares her own story, how Garland influences her art and life, and takes us to exciting musical places in an exhilarating evening of song. Rosie takes a cabaret set of the Times Square show to the top of Bel Air opening for the sensational Billy Vera at Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill & Jazz August 11, 2026 at 7pm.

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