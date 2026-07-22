International Ballet Stars Set For Festival Ballet Theatre’s 17th Annual Gala Of The Stars
Festival Ballet Theatre's 17th annual event will take place at Segerstrom Center, featuring Constantine Allen and Alessandro Frola.
Festival Ballet Theatre, Orange County's premier resident ballet company, will celebrate its 38th anniversary with the highly anticipated 17th Annual Gala of the Stars, an unforgettable evening featuring internationally acclaimed ballet artists alongside select young protégés. The event takes place on Thursday, August 6, at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with an optional one-act performance by the young protégés. At 7 p.m., the guest artists take the stage for the one-act Gala of the Stars.
Curated by Festival Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Salwa Rizkalla, the Gala features a lineup of guest artists from leading ballet companies around the world:
- Constantine Allen, Dutch National Ballet
- Braylon Browner, “So You Think You Can Dance” Season 18 Finalist
- Alessandro Frola, Vienna State Ballet
- Nikolas Gaifullin, Louisville Ballet
- Peter Hull, Stuttgart Ballet
- Maria Khoreva, Mariinsky Ballet
- Paloma Livellara, Vienna State Ballet
- Kloe Walker, New York City Ballet
- Madison Young, Vienna State Ballet
- Andres Zuniga, New York City Ballet
This one-night-only event offers audiences a rare opportunity to witness a dynamic blend of established stars and emerging young dancers united by their shared passion for ballet.
The young protégés, selected for their exceptional promise, will take the stage following two weeks of intensive training under the guidance of Iain Mackay of The Royal Ballet School, Larissa Saveliev and Gennadi Saveliev of Youth America Grand Prix, and other distinguished instructors.
“Gala of the Stars brings generations together, showcases extraordinary artistry and inspires young dancers to imagine what is possible,” said Rizkalla. “When our protégés share the stage with accomplished artists from around the world, the result is an experience that is deeply meaningful for the dancers and inspiring for the audience.”
Often sold out, Gala of the Stars brings exceptional talent from across the globe to Orange County for a captivating evening celebrating mentorship, artistry and the enduring legacy of ballet.
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