IN THE DEEP to Premiere at LA Shorts International Film Festival

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In the Deep, a new drama exploring love, loss and the difficult choice between hope and truth, will make its World Premiere at the LA Shorts International Film Festival on Wednesday, August 12 at 3:15 p.m. at Regal NoHo West, 6150 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Written, directed and produced by filmmaker Brenda Wachel, In the Deep follows Marga, a woman whose seemingly wonderful life is shattered when, on one beautiful night, her fiancé suddenly disappears. No body. No answers.

Engulfed by the silence he leaves behind, Marga moves through life as though walking underwater, suspended between grief and the hope that he might somehow return. But when a stranger's story unexpectedly pulls her from the deep, she is forced to confront a painful choice: cling to the seductive promise of blind hope or embrace the messiness of truth.

The film stars Maria Bata (Hollywood Grit), Evan Gamble (The Vampire Diaries), Gui Agustini (The Time Traveler's Wife), Whitney Anderson (NCIS: Los Angeles), Taylor Nichols (Babylon, Tracker) and Jaime Alvarez (Sugar).

In the Deep is written, directed and produced by Wachel and executive produced by Marciann Shapiro. Trevor Armstrong composed the film's original score, with cinematography by Cameron Owen and editing by Roger Cooper and Gib Jaffe.

'In the Deep is not a loud film. I purposefully chose gentleness over grandeur, feeling over explanation, and, together with the actors, cinematographer, and composer, we chose to be drawn away from anger and into the truth of loving without answer,' says Wachel.

ABOUT BRENDA WACHEL

Brenda Wachel is a writer-director whose career was forged at the heart of the film industry. As a Script Supervisor, she has worked alongside critically acclaimed filmmakers on major motion pictures around the world, with credits including I Am Sam, October Sky, Collateral and Hidalgo.

Grounded in a formal film education at The University of Texas at Austin and shaped by years of experience on feature film sets, Wachel brings to her directing a nuanced understanding of character, performance and emotional truth.

Her film Democracy received the 2024 Spark the Vote Award, and she is currently developing two feature films.

In the Deep marks Wachel's narrative directing debut and reflects her interest in deeply human stories that explore loss, love, forgiveness and the truths we discover when confronted with the unknown.

The film is an Official Selection of the LA Shorts International Film Festival, where it will celebrate its World Premiere.

ABOUT LA SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the most prestigious and largest international short film festivals in the world.

The festival is accredited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (OSCAR), the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, presenters of the Canadian Screen Awards, and Spain's Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, presenters of the Goya Awards.

Celebrating its 30th year, LA Shorts is the longest-running short film festival in Los Angeles. The festival screens approximately 400 films and attracts more than 10,000 attendees annually, including Hollywood industry professionals and emerging independent filmmakers.

TICKETS: Wednesday, August 12, 3:15 pm Program 66 | LA Shorts

Wednesday, August 12, 3:15 pm Program 66 | LA Shorts

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