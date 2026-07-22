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Holocaust Museum LA at The Goldrich has partnered with internationally recognized advanced technology executive Dr. Omar Mir, Baron of Thorntoun, for its 'Testimony of Truth' virtual experience, the exhibit that enables visitors to have interactive conversations in real time with virtual Holocaust survivors and survivors of other genocides.

The 'Testimony of Truth' experience, named for Dr. Omar Mir and part of The Goldrich's sprawling world-class campus opening soon, will feature a new 60-seat state-of-the-art theater dedicated to virtual survivor conversations. Utilizing groundbreaking holographic and voice recognition technologies created by the Steven Spielberg-founded USC Shoah Foundation, the virtual survivor experience provides visitors with the real-time opportunity to have an interactive conversation with Holocaust survivor Renee Firestone. 'Testimony of Truth' will also have access to the USC Shoah Foundation's entire library, which features survivors from different countries and backgrounds.

Dr. Mir will join Holocaust Museum LA at The Goldrich's honorary board of directors as a technology advisor while also providing transformational support to advance the museum's modernization efforts and technological ambitions.

Also a member of the American Ballet Theatre aBoard of Trustees, Dr. Mir is the international board member of World Wide Technology and a leader in advanced technology and innovation, known for his work at the forefront of immersive technologies and digital transformation. Dr. Mir has a profound commitment to education and remembrance and believes that innovation can help safeguard history for generations to come. His support of the virtual survivor experience underscores the growing role of digital tools in keeping collective memory alive and accessible in a rapidly changing world.

Based in the U.K., Dr. Mir is also His Majesty King Charles III King's Trust international advisor on AI and Advanced Technology, principal benefactor and founding principal benefactor of the Trust's 'Generation Potential' campaign, which aims to support 1 million young people over the next decade through expanded global digital access as well as an honorary visiting professor and advisory board member of Imperial College Business School in London.

Dr. Mir champions projects that positively impact the environment, enhance education, promote inclusion, improve healthcare, advance women's rights and mitigate climate change. He is particularly dedicated to driving equality and transforming lives and communities and has personally supported over 50,000 children through educational initiatives.

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