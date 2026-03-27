HOY DE TI World Premiere Begins at Hudson Mainstage in May

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meraki theatre, one of LA's new homes for original, culturally relevant storytelling, returns after the international success of YOU SOU with the world-premiere of HOY DE TI, a new play written by César Velasco, directed by Alexander Wardach and produced by Gabriela Rosati.

Set during Día de los Muertos, HOY DE TI follows a Mexican-American family navigating the lingering aftermath of a devastating loss. As tensions rise, the family discovers an unexpected method of communicating with the dead, forcing them to confront grief, memory, and the fragile boundaries between worlds.

The production marks another milestone for meraki theatre, following a season of touring work across Lisbon, London, and Los Angeles. With HOY DE TI, the company continues its commitment to developing original, culturally relevant storytelling.

"As a Mexican, I have always been fascinated by ghosts. So much in our culture revolves around the idea of death, but we tend to try and look beyond the darkness so we can find the humor, the color and even the music around it. This is the story of a family haunted by ghosts, both literal and metaphorical. Facing such a painful past can feel akin to punishment, but it can also be an opportunity to break down the walls built with bitter grief so that the long journey to healing can finally begin." - César Velasco, Writer

"Coming from a large family, grief is no stranger. The adage that the people we lose are always with us can feel comforting and at times like an oversimplification. How are the people we've lost with us? How much do we let them in? How often do we reach out to them? As I've encountered grief, I've confronted a beautiful complexity of longing and frustration, gratefulness and confusion, love and pain. This play explores all the colors of grief, asking us to reflect on the sometimes unexplainable and completely individual connection one has with loss, partly in the imagination and partly in reality." - Alexander Wardach, Director

The cast features Angeline De Jesus (Pedro Pan, Pen15) as Natalia, Joseph Garcia (Outer Banks, The Cleaning Lady), as Raul, Katia Gomez (Bosch Legacy, Chicago Fire) as Alma, and Sebastian Segura (Trending, In the Fold) as Diego.

HOY DE TI will run at the Hudson Mainstage on the following dates:

May 1st at 8pm

May 2 at 8pm

May 5 at 7pm

May 8 at 8pm

May 9 at 2:30pm and 8pm

Tickets are on sale now!

All tickets are $30. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a nonprofit charity to support the civil rights of immigrants and refugees.

About meraki theatre

meraki theatre is a Los Angeles-based theatre company dedicated to creating bold, original work that bridges cultures and disciplines. With productions spanning Europe and the United States, the company is committed to telling stories from within that resonate across borders and communities.