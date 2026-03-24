HARDLOVE by Anil Can Beydilli Will Make Los Angeles Premiere at The Broadwater Blackbox
Featuring a talented ensemble cast, HARDLOVE explores intense themes of passion and conflict, with performances scheduled from April 8 to April 18.
By: Stephi Wild Mar. 24, 2026
Originally produced by Aylin Çobanoğlu, Ayça Demirağ, Rue De Pera Films, and Sonder Project, the Los Angeles premiere is presented by Drama 3/4 Productions. There will be one preview performance on Wednesday, April 8, at 8pm, and opening is set for Friday, April 10, at 8pm. Regular performances will be on Saturday, April 11, at 8pm; Sunday, April 12, at 7pm; Friday, April 17, at 8pm; and Saturday, April 18, at 8pm. The Broadwater Blackbox is located at 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard in LA, 90038. Running time is 60 minutes. Admission is $20 for the preview and $25 for regular performances, and tickets are available online.
HardLove introduces ChiChi, a raw, free spirit with a wild, fierce heart and Theodore, the epitome of a well-mannered, intellectual gentleman who values order and structure. After stumbling into Teddy's apartment blackout drunk, their initial fumbling attempts at a hookup quickly dissolve, exposing vastly different expectations of intimacy and connection. What follows is a raw and revealing exploration of vulnerability, power dynamics, and personal boundaries.
Scenic design is by Samantha Tutasi, lighting design is by Paige Seber, costume design is by Andreea Mincic, and videographer is Robbie Vicencio. Movement choreographer is Dougie Robbins and speech coach is Peter Marciano. Graphic designer is Seyhan Musaoğlu and photography is by Gökhan Bașaran, DMLK Video Edinburgh. Stage manager is Rebecca Schoenberg.
Drama 3/4 Productions has been making theatre, film, television, and branded content for over 25 years. Led by David Fickas and Brice Beckham, D34 has stayed active in the theatre scenes of Los Angeles, New York, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It was while they were at EdFringe with their production of Cameron Murphy's Role Play in 2025 that they discovered the chaotic and poetic HardLove and invited Miray, Chandler, and Jee to bring their show to LA.
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