HAMLET DINNER PARTY to Blend Shakespeare With Four-Course Meal

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Meal of the Play: Hamlet Dinner Party will be held on Saturday, August 22nd from 7pm to 10pm. This four-course meal is inspired by Hamlet in an immersive theatrical performance.

Some plays you watch. This one you taste. What if the world of a play didn't end at the edge of the stage? What if you could step inside it, share a meal with its characters, and experience its story with every one of your senses? Meal of the Play is an entirely new theatrical experience that combines immersive performance with an inspired multi-course dinner, inviting guests to gather around a single table where food and storytelling become inseparable. It's not dinner before the show or dinner after the show-the meal is part of the performance.

The event will take place at a private home in Glendale, CA. The address will be shared once tickets have been purchased. Only 24 tickets are currently available. Ticket types: Early-Bird Tickets: $49 (purchased by Saturday, August 15th), General Admission: $59 (purchased by Wednesday, August 19th), Late Registration: $69 (purchased on or after Thursday, August 20th).

Four-Course Meal includes:

- Course 1: Cheese boards with breads, fruits, cheeses, jams, pickles, nuts, and smoked salmon.

- Course 2: Greens & apple salad and roasted fish.

- Course 3: Capon (chicken) pot pies and a mushroom & fennel salad.

- Course 4: Apple galette.

Throughout the evening guests will encounter 7 different scenes from Shakespeare's Hamlet around a beautiful home that faces the mountains. Each of the scenes was carefully chosen based on its specific mentions of food and ingredients used in the meal itself.

Hamlet Dinner Party, transforms Shakespeare's greatest tragedy into an intimate evening for just 24 guests. Throughout a four-course meal inspired by the world of Elsinore, professional actors portray Hamlet, Claudius, Gertrude, Ophelia, and Polonius as the story unfolds around you. They enter and leave the room, confront one another, and draw everyone deeper into a kingdom haunted by grief, ambition, betrayal, and impossible choices. Every course has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the themes and atmosphere of the play. From the welcoming abundance of the opening feast to the comforting warmth of savory pot pies and, finally, a rustic apple galette shared as the evening draws to a close. Conversation, laughter, and reflection become as much a part of the experience as the performance itself.

Created by theatre director and chef Jeremy Aluma, Meal of the Play is the culmination of two lifelong passions: creating unforgettable theatre and bringing people together for a meal. After hosting several private editions for friends, Jeremy is opening the doors for the very first public performance, inviting guests to experience a new kind of night out. One where the barriers between audience and actor, dinner and drama, host and guest begin to disappear. Whether you're a lifelong Shakespeare lover or simply someone who enjoys remarkable food and meaningful conversation, Hamlet Dinner Party promises an evening unlike any you've experienced before. Pull up a chair. The story is about to begin.

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