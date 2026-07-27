GUYS AND DOLLS to Open at Moonlight Amphitheatre This Summer

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Moonlight Stage Productions, the resident theatre company at the City of Vista's Moonlight Amphitheatre, continues its 45th Anniversary Season with a revival production of GUYS AND DOLLS with performances from August 12-29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $21-$71 with discounts for seniors, students, and military, and may be purchased online or at the VisTix box office by calling (760) 724-2110.

Set against the colorful backdrop of 1950s New York City, “Guys and Dolls” brings romance, comedy, and some of Broadway's most memorable music to the Moonlight Amphitheatre stage. The story follows Nathan Detroit, a gambler searching for a location for his next floating crap game; his long-suffering fiancée, Adelaide, who has waited 14 years for him to marry her; high-rolling gambler Sky Masterson; and Sarah Brown, the idealistic mission worker who unexpectedly captures his heart.

Based on characters created by writer Damon Runyon, the Tony Award-winning musical features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Its celebrated score includes “Luck Be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Adelaide's Lament” and “Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat.” Moonlight Stage Productions has produced “Guys and Dolls” three previous times in 2008, 1995, and 1985.

An interesting offstage connection adds another layer to the production: The musical's four leading actors are two married couples in real life. Patrick Cummings, who plays Sky Masterson, is married to Alessa Neeck, who plays Sarah Brown. Steven Glaudini, Moonlight Stage Productions' producing artistic director, plays Nathan Detroit opposite his wife, Bets Malone, as Miss Adelaide. The real-life couples bring their chemistry to the stage as they portray two very different romances tested by love, luck, and commitment.

The cast includes Patrick Cummings as Sky Masterson, Steven Glaudini as Nathan Detroit, Bets Malone as Miss Adelaide, Alessa Neeck as Sarah Brown, Chase Lowary as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Michael Paternostro as Benny Southstreet, and Ralph Johnson as Arvide Abernathy.

The cast also includes Danielle Airey, Roger Bean, Zoe Braggs, John Cardenas, Wes Dameron, Danielle Esposito, Jordan Fan, Johnny Fletcher, Lester Gonzelez, Colby Hamann, Kendall Hensley, Harmony Ishikawa, Meghan O'Brien Lowery, Ryan Perry Marks, Dallas McLaughlin, Sarah Morgan, Greg Nicholas, Troy Ozuna, Gabrielle Paul, Sarah Pierce, Isabelle Simone Pizzurro, Trevor Rex, Andy Ben Reynolds, Jeffrey Rica, DeAndre Simmons, Amy Smith, Jaxon Smith, E.Y. Washington, and Eli Wood.

The creative team is Larry Raben, Director; Bill Burns, Choreographer; Elan McMahan, Music Director & Conductor; Thomas Yurick, Lighting Designer; Jim Zadai, Sound Designer; Austin Dycus, Video Designer; Peter Herman, Wig & Hair Designer; Maine State Music Theatre, Costumes Provider; Zoe Beers, Costumes Coordinator; The Music and Theatre Company, Scenic Elements Provider; and Melissa Bonilla, Stage Manager.

The Moonlight Amphitheatre is located at 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. Gates open for picnicking and dining at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724.2110.

The 45th Anniversary Season continues August 12-29 with the classic musical revival of GUYS AND DOLLS and concludes September 9-26 with the country's most performed musical COME FROM AWAY.

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