GLORIA MOLINA GRAND PARK'S SUNDAY SESSIONS to Host Free House Music Dance Parties

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Gloria Molina Grand Park's Sunday Sessions will return this summer with two afternoons of house music, dancing, local vendors and family-friendly activities in Downtown Los Angeles.

The free events will take place July 19 and August 16, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., inviting Angelenos to gather on the park's performance lawn for live DJ sets, a 21+ beer garden, artisan shopping and community activities as part of The Music Center's Summer of Dance programming.

Rooted in the history of house music and the communities that helped shape the genre, Sunday Sessions celebrates the culture, creativity and connection found on the dance floor.

July 19: Baile World

The July 19 edition will be headlined by Baile World, the Los Angeles-based DJ collective founded by DJ CQUESTT. Known for blending global sounds and dance music traditions, the collective will bring together a lineup featuring Josh Peace, Spiñorita and Bronx-based duo Dos Flakos.

Comprised of brothers Chris and Rich, Dos Flakos draws on Dominican and New York influences to create mixes and remixes that combine Latin House, Tribal House, reggaeton, dancehall and Caribbean rhythms.

August 16: TheyHouse

The August 16 event will spotlight the Black and LGBTQIA+ roots of house music through a lineup curated by Los Angeles DJ and producer Terrell Brooke of TheyHouse.

Featured performers include BLKshine, Packrat and NRS LNDSY, who will spin selections ranging from Chicago house and acid house to Deep House classics.

Headlining the event will be New York duo The Illustrious Blacks. The group, made up of Monstah Black and Manchildblack, is known for blending funk, disco, techno and house music and has released work through Defected Records.

Activities and Vendors

In addition to live music, visitors can browse handcrafted goods from local artisans and small businesses at The Maker's Market. Arts and crafts activities will also be available throughout the afternoon.

Guests can also enjoy Gloria Molina Grand Park's splash pad, offering a place to cool off between DJ sets.

Sunday Sessions is free and open to the public.

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