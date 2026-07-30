Full Cast Set for THE VISIT at Pasadena Playhouse This Fall
Melinda Page Hamilton will star as Claire Zachanassian alongside previously announced Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays.
Pasadena Playhouse has revealed the full cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s chilling classic The Visit (September 9 - October 4) adapted by Maurice Valency, directed by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak, and featuring some of the amazing cast and creative team behind this season’s critically acclaimed production of Amadeus.
Melinda Page Hamilton (Mad Men, Desperate Housewives, The Peripheral) will star as Claire Zachanassian alongside previously announced Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays, who will star as Anton Schill.
Joining them are Christian Barillas (ABC’s Ronaldo on Modern Family) as Teacher, Kenajuan Bentley(Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse, currently recurring as Tim on AppleTV’s Shrinking) as Bobby, Jennifer Chang (Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse, Darko Tresnjak’s production of The Dispute) as Shopkeeper/Frau Schill, Ricardo Chavira (ABC’s Desperate Housewives) as Policeman, Danny Cron (A Little Night Music at Pasadena Playhouse) as Max, Matthew Patrick Davis (Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse, Broadway’s Side Show) as Pastor, Matthew Henerson (Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse, Romeo and Juliet, Ahmanson Theatre) as Doctor, Mark Jacobson (The Engagement Party, Geffen Playhouse) as Station Master, Adrian LaTourelle (The Tempest, Antaeus Theatre Company) as Painter, John Lavelle (Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse, Drama Desk Award for his performance in The Royale) as Burgomaster, Jake Levy (AnastasiaNational Tour) as Koby/Hermine/Karl/Reporter, Ian Joseph Paget (Broadway’s Leap of Faith) as Pedro/Truck Driver/Reporter, Will Pellegrini (Glee) as Mike, Hilary Ward (Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse, Primary Trustat Theater Works Hartford and Barrington Stage Company) as Innkeeper/Frau Burgomaster, and Lauren Worsham (Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse, Broadway’s A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Lobby/Adolphine/Ottilie/Reporter.
The creative team for The Visit includes scenic design by Alexander Dodge (Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse, Broadway’s A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), associate scenic design by Clayton Dombac (Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse), costumes by Charlotte DeVaux Shields (Resident Associate Costume Designer at The Old Globe Theatre), associate costumes by Leslie Malitz (Broadway’s Jekyll & Hyde), lighting design by Matthew Richards (Broadway’s Ann), associate lighting design by Edward Hanson (Cyrano), sound design by Jonathan Burke (Resident Sound Designer for 5 Star Theatricals), Projection Design by Aaron Rhyne (Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse, Drama Desk Award for Anastasia and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), with Rocio Mendez (Broadway’s Proof) serving as Fight Coordinator and Miranda Johnson-Haddad (Resident Dramaturg at A Noise Within Theatre) serving as dramaturg. The Production Stage Manager is David S. Franklin (Amadeus and Eureka Day at Pasadena Playhouse), and the Assistant Stage Managers are Alyssa Escalante (Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse among many others) and Sue Karutz (The Black Rider). Casting for the role of Claire Zachanassian by Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.
In The Visit, when the richest woman in the world returns to her struggling hometown, she’s ready and willing to rescue it from ruin… on one condition. In this haunting, twisted, and truly grotesque comedy, an entire community is forced to confront an unthinkable question: how far are you willing to go for a billion dollars?
Following the triumphant run of Amadeus, Tony Award-winners Jefferson Mays and Darko Tresnjak return to the Playhouse for another gripping and truly unmissable theatrical event.
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