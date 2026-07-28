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FESTIVAL CHAPIN LOS ANGELES to Mark 10th Year With Puerto Barrios Theme

Boxing champion Lester Martinez and Guatemalan Olympic medalists are set to join the Lafayette Park celebration.

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FESTIVAL CHAPIN LOS ANGELES to Mark 10th Year With Puerto Barrios Theme

El Festival Chapin Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization celebrating its tenth anniversary. The theme of the 2026 Festival Chapin Los Angeles will be the municipality of Puerto Barrios, Izabal, representing the Guatemalan Caribbean, the gateway to Guatemala through the Atlantic Ocean for thousands of tourists, imports, and exports.

The festival spans a 7-block stretch in the heart of the Guatemalan community at Lafayette Park, operating as a free, two-day public community event where attendees can experience vibrant Guatemalan music, attractive arts and crafts, and delicious traditional food.

A press conference will take place on Thursday, August 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ukrainian Cultural Center located at 4315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029. Free parking is available at 720 N. Heliotrope, Los Angeles, Lot #3.

Gastronomy:

Food will be available for purchase, including rich and traditional Guatemalan dishes such as: garnachas (similar to a Mexican sope), shucos (Guatemalan-style hot dogs), chicken pepián, enchiladas, and hilachas (shredded beef stew), and much more.

Art and crafts:

Footwear, pottery, jewelry, clothing, ropa, textiles, souvenirs, table linens, and traditional handbags, etc

Performances and special guests:

As in every Guatemalan event, attendees will enjoy a live performance from the Official Marimba of the Chapin Festival Los Angeles. A great lineup of local and international singers, comedians, and musical groups will join them, performing live on two stages.

The Festival Chapín de Los Ángeles, alongside the Guatemalan Olympic Committee, is heading toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games to establish La Casa Guatemala (Guatemala House) during the sporting event.

Therefore, during this edition of the festival, they will have the presence of Guatemalan Olympic medalists, and they will also be joined, for the fourth time, by Lester Martínez, WBC Interim Super-Middleweight Boxing Champion.

Participation of the Guatemalan Ministry of Economy:

For the first time, the Festival Chapin Los Angeles will host a group of small business owners, artisans, and providers of different services, who will be sponsored/supported by the Ministry of Economy of Guatemala, showcasing the goods and services that Guatemala has to offer the United States

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