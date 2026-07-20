FALSETTOS to be Presented at The Wayward Artist in Irvine

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The Wayward Artist will present William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos this weekend and next at Irvine United Congregational Church in Irvine, California.

Directed by Craig Tyrl, Falsettos tells the story of a modern Jewish family navigating love, identity, and change in late-1970s and early-1980s New York City. As the family faces shifting relationships, a son's bar mitzvah, and the emerging AIDS crisis, they discover that family is defined not only by blood, but also by the people who choose to stand beside us.

Performances will take place on Thursday, July 23; Friday, July 24; Saturday, July 25; Sunday, July 26; Thursday, July 30; Friday, July 31; Saturday, August 1; and Sunday, August 2. All performances begin at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for students.

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