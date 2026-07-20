FALSETTOS to be Presented at The Wayward Artist in Irvine
Performances will take place on Thursday, July 23; Friday, July 24; Saturday, July 25; Sunday, July 26; Thursday, July 30; Friday, July 31; Saturday, August 1; and Sunday
The Wayward Artist will present William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos this weekend and next at Irvine United Congregational Church in Irvine, California.
Directed by Craig Tyrl, Falsettos tells the story of a modern Jewish family navigating love, identity, and change in late-1970s and early-1980s New York City. As the family faces shifting relationships, a son's bar mitzvah, and the emerging AIDS crisis, they discover that family is defined not only by blood, but also by the people who choose to stand beside us.
Performances will take place on Thursday, July 23; Friday, July 24; Saturday, July 25; Sunday, July 26; Thursday, July 30; Friday, July 31; Saturday, August 1; and Sunday, August 2. All performances begin at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for students.
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After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
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E=MC² Einstein The Musical
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center (7/03-7/26)
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Fool for Love
Santa Monica Playhouse (7/23-7/26) PHOTOS
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Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
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Hindustani Music Program Features Absolute Focus & Cellist Chris Votek
Sierra Madre Playhouse (8/16-8/16)
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Kinky Boots - The Musical (FILM)
The Plaza Theatre (8/30-8/30)
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OTR: A New Play
OTR: A New Play (11/23-11/27)
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The Marvelous Miss Gender Starring Bosco
The Plaza Theatre (7/28-7/28)
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Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story
Rubicon Theatre (12/02-12/24)
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Lakefront
Theatre 40 (7/23-8/23)