FALL INTO OZ to Premiere From Heart to Art Productions This Fall

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Heart to Art Productions will present FALL INTO OZ, the company's premiere production, beginning this September. Founded by Rochelle Perry in 2025, the company was created to develop original and immersive theatrical experiences for family audiences while providing new opportunities for artists and other entertainment industry creatives.

FALL INTO OZ is inspired by L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and will begin previews September 19 and 20 ahead of performances running September 26 through October 25, 2026.

About Heart to Art Productions

Perry founded Heart to Art Productions after more than 20 years working at Hollywood studios and more than a decade of producing and playwriting for local theaters.

The company grew in part from Perry's observations of changes within the entertainment industry, including studio mergers, the increasing use of artificial intelligence and widespread layoffs. She created Heart to Art as a space where entertainment professionals and other artists could collaborate and develop new work for their communities.

As a mother, Perry was also interested in creating stories that would appeal to children and introduce younger audiences to live theater and classic tales.

Heart to Art Productions' mission is to create immersive experiences and original productions for family audiences while developing a creative home where artists can collaborate and bring their work to the community.

FALL INTO OZ

For the company's first production, Perry selected The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, L. Frank Baum's classic story first published in 1900.

The title FALL INTO OZ combines the production's fall setting with the idea of audiences “falling” into the land of Oz.

The production will draw on the familiar journey down the yellow brick road toward the Emerald City, using the story's themes of brains, heart and courage to introduce a new generation to the world of Oz.

Additional information about the production, including performance times, casting, venue and ticketing details, will be announced.

Performance Details

FALL INTO OZ

Previews: September 19–20, 2026

Performances: September 26–October 25, 2026

Schedule: Saturdays and Sundays

Additional performance details will be announced.

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