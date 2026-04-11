Exclusive: MEAN GIRLS at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Releases Production Photos

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Take a first look at production photos from Mean Girls at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, which runs April 11 through May 3, 2026.

Performances are on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m.. There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast of Mean Girls will feature: Katie Roche as Cady Heron, Adrianna Rose Lyons as Regina George, Sarah-Anne Martinez as Gretchen Wieners, Grace Fluharty as Karen Smith, McKenna Michael as Janis Sarkisian, Gavin Leahy as Damian Hubbard, Eric Myrick as Aaron Samuels, Shailen Patel Braun as Kevin Gnapoor, Daryl C. Brown as Mr. Hubbard, Daniel Dawson as Coach Carr, and Gwen Hollander as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

The ensemble will feature Sabrina Astengo, Alyssa Anne Austin, Eugene Boyd, Augusto Guardado, Brandon Halvorsen, Emmy J. Lane, Jenna Luck, Keturah McIntyre, Caroline Moulios, Barbara Ann Reed, Eric Renna, and Clayton Michael Walker. The Swings will be Kevin Corte and Bailey Renee Miller.

The show has a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The production is directed and choreographed by Dana Solimando, with Anthony Zediker serving as musical director/conductor. The creative team includes Stephen Gifford (scenic design), Steven Young (lighting design), Josh Bessom (sound design), David Murakami (projections design), Adam Ramirez (costume coordination), Kaitlin Yagen (hair/wig design), Kevin Williams (properties design). The Casting Director is Julia Flores, and the Production Stage Manager is Talia Krispel.