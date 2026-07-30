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Em Beihold, Jacob Jeffries and Jonnie Reinhart to Join BROADWAY BRASS BAND at Three Clubs

Benny Lipson leads the ensemble, which released two EPs and made its New York debut earlier this year.

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Em Beihold, Jacob Jeffries and Jonnie Reinhart to Join BROADWAY BRASS BAND at Three Clubs

Em Beihold, Jacob Jeffries and Jonnie Reinhart will join Broadway Brass Band's Hollywood performance at Three Clubs August 13th. The band, led by Benny Lipson on trombone, will also star Jason Burce on sax/clarinet, Austin Drake on trumpet, Andres Trujilo on sousaphone, Nick Brennock on guitar/banjo and Dominic Anzalone on drums.

Combining a passion for showtunes with the power and party of horns, dynamic musician/performer Benny Lipson birthed the Broadway Brass Band in 2024. He set the internet ablaze with his cover of Hanukkah in Santa Monica and knew this ensemble could shine longer than eight nights.

Since then, the band has featured the best theatre talent backed by a cast of first-call instrumentalists while dropping two EPs in 2025: Opening Number and Phantom of the Opera. Earlier this year, the ensemble made its New York debut with special guests Eva Noblezada and Lili Thomas. Three Clubs is located at 1123 Vine Street. Doors open at 8pm. General admission starts at $35. 

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