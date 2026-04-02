Conundrum Theatre Company Brings HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH To Burbank

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Conundrum Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the groundbreaking rock musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask. Performances will run April 17-19 and April 24-26 at the Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, CA.

This electrifying, genre-defying musical follows Hedwig, the self-proclaimed "internationally ignored song stylist," as she takes the stage with her band, The Angry Inch, delivering head-banging anthems, raw emotion, and razor-sharp humor. Since its 1998 Off-Broadway premiere, Hedwig and the Angry Inch has grown into a cult phenomenon, celebrated for its bold exploration of identity, love, and resilience.

Conundrum Theatre Company reimagines this iconic story in an intimate setting, where Hedwig breaks the fourth wall to share her journey, from her childhood in East Germany to her experiences of love and loss, through a dynamic blend of storytelling and live music.

This production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch features standout performances by Benjamin Rafael Garcia, Evan Pazszamant, Sara Bunge, and Stine Decarteret, with a production team of seasoned Los Angeles creatives: director Erick Marquez, music director Michelle Do, and assistant director Titus Telge.

A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Burbank, Conundrum Theatre Company is dedicated to providing opportunities for experienced performers with day jobs to create high-quality, collaborative, and accessible theatre.