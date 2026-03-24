Cast Set for CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at The White Plains Performing Arts Center
Leading the cast is Ryan Norton as Frank Abagnale Jr., Matthew Bryan Feld as Carl Hanratty.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
Based on the hit film and the true story, Catch Me If You Can is the musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, Catch Me If You Can features a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).
Seeking fame and fortune, Frank Abagnale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, he pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.
Leading the cast is Ryan Norton as Frank Abagnale Jr., Matthew Bryan Feld as Carl Hanratty, Joshua Woodie as Frank Abagnale Sr., Michelle Dawson as Paula Abagnale and Wesley Carpenter as Brenda Strong with Paulette Oliva and Peter McClung as Carol and Roger Strong. They will be joined by Christiana Alicante, Robbie Beirne, Sarah Drummer, Adam Forward, Sydney Greene, Shea Hager, Andy Hartman, Cole Hong Sisser, Todd Maguire, Patrick Murray, Evelyn Peterson, Troy Serena and Lauren M. Smith.
Catch Me If You Can is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Betty Weinberger. Set Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Jose Luis Santiago Jr., Sound Design by Don Hanna, Stage Managed by Nick Alteri. Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman. Based on the DreamWorks Motion Picture.
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