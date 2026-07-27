Cast Set For Final Week of 34th Annual Blank Theatre Young Playwrights Festival

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

Casting has been announced for the fourth and final week of The Blank Theatre's 34th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The final three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented live onstage July 30–August 2 at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz. The plays are The Bolt and the Bumper by Abdullah Muzammil (age 16, from South Plainfield, NJ); Roadtrip by Max Leventon (age 18, from Greenwich, CT); and Guesswork by Elle Prince (age 16, from Playa del Rey, CA).

The Bolt and the Bumper will feature (in alphabetical order) Amir Levy (New Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off the Boat, 9-1-1, The Middle), Garrett Marshall (Race to Witch Mountain, Everyone Wants This), Dean Sharpe (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mrs. Davis, Insecure), and Paul Tigue (20th Century Women, Candy Jar, Days of Our Lives). Zeus is brought to court over the damage caused to Gary's 2014 Honda Civic from one of Zeus's thunderbolts. The playwright was mentored by Stephen Kaplan. Directed by Victor Manso.

Roadtrip will feature (in alphabetical order) Jennifer DeRosa (Family Ornaments, Shelf Life, Lawless Range), Kayden Koshelev (Search Party, Rebel Moon, Firebuds, Me Time), Palatisa Laurel (Invidia's Lens, My Father's Keeper), and Jeff Witzke (The Closer, Saturday Night, Henry Danger, Bones). A family takes a road trip to a surprise destination with no technology for “family time.” After they leave, an emergency broadcast alert sounds. The playwright was mentored by Kit Steinkellner. Directed by Camille Chen.

Guesswork will feature (in alphabetical order) Camille Chen (Game Night, Renfield, Station 19, Bones), Joe Choi (For All Mankind, Dream Weaver Chronicles, Committed), Chad Lindberg (The Burbs, Supernatural, The Fast and the Furious, October Sky), Spiro Papas (Ball and Vase, Gone to Texas, Oma), Kat Purgal (Heroes, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Shrinking, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Shameless, Criminal Minds), Sebastian Son (God is Delighted When We Are in Motion), and Danni Wang (The Morning Show, The Blacklist, Expats, Squid Game). Detective Samuel Lee is investigating the murder of Henry Li. But not everything in this case is as it seems. The playwright was mentored by Cris Eli Blak. Directed by Arianna Basco.



Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming