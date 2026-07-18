CATCH ME IF YOU CAN To Be Presented By The Colony Theatre

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The Colony Theatre (Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director) has announced the cast and designers for Catch Me If You Can, the musical, with preview performances on Thursday, September 17, and Friday, September 18, at 8pm, and opening on Saturday, September 19, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule will be Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through October 18 only.

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