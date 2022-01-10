Bryan Cranston Will Lead POWER OF SAIL Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of Power of Sail, written by Paul Grellong (The Boys, Manuscript) and directed by Weyni Mengesha (Bars and Measures, Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!).

The cast includes Hugo Armstrong (Mysterious Circumstances, God of Carnage) as Frank Sullivan, Amy Brenneman (Judging Amy, Private Practice) as Amy Katz, Emmy and Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston (All the Way, Network) as Charles Nichols, Donna Simone Johnson (Broken Fences, Pang!) as Quinn Harris, Tedra Millan (Present Laughter, The Wolves) as Maggie Rosen, Seth Numrich (Switzerland, Turn: Washington's Spies) as Lucas Poole and Brandon Scott (Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us) as Baxter Forrest.

Previews for Power of Sail begin Tuesday, February 8 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, February 17.

Distinguished Harvard professor Charles Nichols (Emmy & Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston) finds himself in hot water after inviting an incendiary white nationalist to speak at his annual symposium. His colleagues are concerned, his students are in revolt, but Charles is undeterred in his plot to expose and academically thrash his invited guest. This profoundly relevant new play by Paul Grellong (The Boys, Manuscript) examines the insidiousness of hate disguised as free speech and the question of who ultimately pays the price.

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $129.00. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.