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Yu&Sung Duo Will Bring SONGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME to Sierra Madre Playhouse

Violinist YuEun Kim and pianist Sung Chang trace love, joy and resilience through classical works.

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Yu&Sung Duo Will Bring SONGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME to Sierra Madre Playhouse

Yu&Sung Duo, featuring violinist YuEun Kim and pianist Sung Chang, celebrates the music and moments that stay with us throughout our lives with the chamber music program “Songs My Mother Taught Me,” on Friday, September 4, 2026, 8:00 PM, at the historic 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse. The program was inspired by Kim's own recent journey into motherhood.

Through beloved classics, lyrical favorites, and passionate virtuoso works, Kim shares the stories behind the music—from childhood memories and family to love, resilience, and the joy of discovering life through new eyes.

Embracing a trajectory of human emotions and experiences, the program begins with “Love,” illustrated by the first movement from César Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major; “Joy,” spotlighting the fourth movement from Antonin Dvořák's Sonatina in G Major; “Reflection,” conveyed through Clara Schumann's Three Romances for Violin and Piano; and “Challenge,” portrayed by Sergei Prokofiev's “Dance of the Knights” from Romeo and Juliet.

The duo, hailed for its artistic excellence and creative programming, continues the celebration with “Strength,” expressed by Maurice Ravel's Tzigane; “Wonder,” evoked by Robert Schumann's “Träumerei” from Kinderszenen; “Gratitude,” articulated by Dvořák's Songs My Mother Taught Me, transcribed for violin by Fritz Kreisler; and “Hope,” reflected by the fourth movement from César Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano in A Major.

Yu&Sung Duo, founded in 2016, is a Los Angeles-based violin and piano duo known for its expressive performances and imaginative programming. Prize winners at the 2018 Boulder International Chamber Competition: Art of Duo, the duo has performed extensively throughout the United States and South Korea. Their projects range from beloved classical masterworks to thoughtfully curated thematic programs, including a complete performance of Beethoven's ten violin sonatas presented in three concerts at the University of Southern California. Yu&Sung Duo has been featured regularly on the L'Ermitage Foundation Concert Series and the Sundays Live series at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art broadcast on KUSC. The duo continues to tour nationally and internationally, connecting with audiences through engaging performances and creative concert experiences.


Photo Credit: Courtesy of Artist
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