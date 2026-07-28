BROTHERS, SCRUBS Among Fall Series to Premiere on Apple TV, ABC, NBC, CBS

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A group of television series is set to premiere this fall across Apple TV, ABC, NBC and CBS, spanning scripted comedy, medical drama and nonfiction programming. BROTHERS, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as fictionalized versions of themselves, is set to debut on Apple TV, while ABC's SCRUBS is set to return for a second season following its characters as they mentor a new generation of doctors at Sacred Heart. NBC is set to bring back MUTUAL OF OMAHA'S WILD KINGDOM PROTECTING THE WILD for a fourth season with hosts Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and Peter Gros, and CBS is set to continue THE VISIONEERS WITH ZAY HARDING into a third season, following host Zay Harding as he examines emerging technology and conservation efforts around the world.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS

Brothers – Premieres September 23, 2026 on Apple TV

Scrubs – Season 2 premieres September 30, 2026 on ABC

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild – Season 4 premieres October 3 on NBC (check local listings)

The Visioneers with Zay Harding – Season 3 premieres October 3 on CBS (check local listings)

Apple TV's Brothers (Premieres September 23, 2026)

'Brothers' follows McConaughey and Harrelson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, and whose lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. After Woody's daughter's wedding falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame and the messy line between myth and reality.

ABC's Scrubs (Season 2 Premieres September 30, 2026)

J.D., Turk and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors are inspiring the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

NBC's Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild Season 4 (Premieres October 3)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild with hosts Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and Peter Gros, return to showcase incredible animal conservation stories across the globe and the people working to protect them. After its debut season in 2023 which garnered the show 5 Daytime Emmy nominations and ranked as the #1 weekend wildlife show on tv, the iconic show's return on NBC was met with much acclaim and continues to hold the title of #1 weekend wildlife show on TV for the full 24-25 broadcast season.

CBS's The Visioneers with Zay Harding Season 3 (Premieres October 3)

The Visioneers with Zay Harding is a groundbreaking eco-adventure series that illuminates futuristic technology helping to reshape the planet today. Each half-hour, the series follows inquisitive and fearless explorer Zay Harding on immersive journeys interacting with never-before-seen technology, along with the innovators and scientists behind them. The show meets ordinary people attempting extraordinary things, in diverse landscapes, from the wilderness to bustling cities both domestic and international, uncovering and witnessing the balance of the planet and the different ways of protecting its resources. The series also explores the delicate balance of people and the planet, sleuths out facts from fiction, examines how humans have impacted the planet throughout history, and features eco-heroes, climate change crusaders, and sustainability champions from around the world.

Each series is expected to air as part of the networks' fall programming lineups, with local listings advised for exact broadcast times on NBC and CBS.

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