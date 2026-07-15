BOOTS ON THE GROUND to Bring Country Music Night to Sylmar's El Cariso Park
Breakin' Boots, Maurice Smith & The Magnolia Outlaws, and Pio Gabriel headline the free LA County Parks concert.
Sounds of Los Angeles County will present BOOTS ON THE GROUND: A night of Country Music. Boots on the Ground is coming to El Cariso Community Regional Park this July 24th with country-western lineup curated by Kelsey Aloise/DJ Short Shorts. There'll be country 2-step lessons, Mississippi Delta blues-country, upbeat bluegrass, and folk-rock!
The lineup includes Breakin' Boots + DJ Short Shorts, Maurice Smith & The Magnolia Outlaws, Pio Gabriel, and Adrian Garzan.
About Sounds Of Los Angeles County
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its first official standalone FREE summer
concert series in LA County Parks history. Sounds of LA County - 27 Parks. 108 Concerts. One County highlights local artists from LA County abundant indie music scene, bringing a music festival vibe to your front door.
The free concerts, taking place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, are uniquely curated to reflect the culture, diversity, and energy
of the communities where they are held.
Sounds of LA County marks a new chapter for free outdoor concerts in the region. Using its platform and resources to create meaningful opportunities for the local indie music community, LA County Parks is reimagining what a public summer concert series can be. To bring that vision to life, the Department entrusted NextFest LA-the independent music festival known for championing local indie talent-with producing a series built around that same mission.
When a County invests in its own artists, it strengthens the local creative economy, gives working musicians a meaningful platform, and reinforces that the arts are essential to community life. Every Sounds of LA County concert is an opportunity for residents to be part of that investment.
By showing up, audiences are supporting local musicians and helping strengthen the cultural fabric of their own communities.
The programming spans Latin, R&B, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Reggae, Country, Americana, Indie, Indigenous, Dance, and Family genres, but is always tied to the specific cultural identity of each park community. With concerts taking place in parks throughout North, East, and South Los Angeles.
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E=MC² Einstein The Musical
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center (7/03-7/26)
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Fool for Love
Santa Monica Playhouse (7/23-7/26) PHOTOS
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Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
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What the Constitution Means to Me
George Nakano Theatre (1/08-1/10)
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Peter Pan
Lewis Family Playhouse (3/07-3/14)
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Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill: The Musical
Chance Theater (7/10-8/09)
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Tucked Away
The Helen Borgers Theatre (9/18-9/20)
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August Wilson's FENCES
Mark Taper Forum (5/26-7/03)
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Langley Ukulele Ensemble
James Armstrong Theatre (9/20-9/20)
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The Traveling Wilburys Revue
Winters Opera House home of Winters Live (8/29-8/29)