ANY OTHER WAY Immersive Concert to Open in Downtown Los Angeles

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Anima Initiative will present a two-night immersive concert experience presented with Los Angeles-based musician Dolce Wang. "Any Other Way" debuts July 25-26, 2026, at Venia Studio in Downtown Los Angeles, and is co-produced with Bravewyld, a Los Angeles-based collective of multidisciplinary creative volunteers.

"Any Other Way," Wang's most personal record to date, is an emotionally rich collection of shoegaze, indie folk and electronic dream pop that embraces vulnerability as a source of strength. Written across years of international travel and shaped by conversations with strangers along the way, the album moves through themes of love, loss, resilience and tenderness, including "Time Once Again," a song written about the passing of Wang's father.

The record features an international ensemble that mirrors its global influence. Serbian drummer Serge Milenkovic, Yugoslavia-born bassist and producer Aleksandar "Meksi" Sasha Panich and Taiwanese violinist Edith Lin bring together distinct musical backgrounds to create a unified and deeply expressive sound. Together, they craft sweeping arrangements that move effortlessly between intimate acoustic passages, expansive shoegaze textures and cinematic dream pop.

Anima Initiative and Wang partnered on this immersive concert experience following the success of her earlier show, InDreams Immersive Concert, where audiences reportedly remained in their seats for the full 90-minute performance. Rather than staging a traditional album release show, Wang and Anima conceived the event as a fully immersive world of her own making, assembling Bravewyld's multidisciplinary team of collaborators, including projection and lighting designers, a fashion studio, florists and a dedicated soundscape partner, to transform the studio into what the creative team is calling a "forest clearing for the weary traveler."

The result is an environment built around live performance, ambient soundscapes, 3D audio and layered lighting, projection and scent design, all in service of the album's sound. For Anima Initiative, the collaboration is also a continuation of its core mission: creating environments where independent and underrepresented artists can share their work without the usual production and marketing hurdles.

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