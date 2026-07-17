ACQUAPROFONDA to Return to Aquarium of the Pacific With Long Beach Opera

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On August 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2026, Long Beach Opera's Education team presents the return of Acquaprofonda in collaboration with the Aquarium of the Pacific — a FREE, family-friendly, half-hour opera adventure about courage, kindness, and protecting our planet.

Italian for “deep water,” Acquaprofonda follows Serena, a fearless girl who lives by the sea, as she discovers a mysterious whale sick from plastic pollution. With the help of a wise sailor, she inspires her father to stand up against the local factory harming the ocean — and learns that one small voice can make big waves.

Last year, LBO Education created this newly translated production for its American debut, performed in English with supertitles, and is thrilled to bring it back, once again. LBO CEO Michelle Magaldi said “We are thrilled to return to the Aquarium of the Pacific with Acquaprofonda this year, and we hope families across Southern California will join us. This production gives parents and children a chance to talk about our impact on the environment, all while showing young people just how exhilarating opera can be.”

The performances are FREE with RESERVATIONS. Reservations are recommended but not required. Walk-ups welcome as long as seats are available. Additionally, Aquarium of the Pacific tickets are not needed to attend performances.

Visit LongBeachOpera.org to make your reservations to see ACQUAPROFONDA. Activity sessions will be held thirty minutes before and after each show, including art making, photo opportunities, a Q&A with the singers & more.

About Acquaprofonda

ACQUAPROFONDA was created under the Italian platform Opera Education after being commissioned by the Teatro Sociale di Como, in co-production with the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma. After its positive reception, the show won the Filippo Sienbaneck award, a prize given to significant initiatives in the field of music education and/or the professional training of young people.



On an island in the middle of the ocean, lies a humble house, a sandy beach, and an imposing factory. Serena, a curious and fearless girl who loves the sea, lives in the house with her father. Her mother disappeared at sea years ago and was never found. Serena's father, known as The Guardian, works as a security guard at the factory, which is owned by Mister Buu—a selfish man who only cares about making money, no matter the cost.

One day, something strange appears on the beach: a giant, mysterious creature. Its arrival changes everything. With the help of a wise Old Sailor, Serena learns that the creature is a whale, sick from swallowing plastic waste dumped by the factory.

Determined to help, Serena teams up with the Old Sailor to show her father the damage being done to the whale. Moved by her courage, The Guardian finally decides to stand up to Mister Buu and protect the sea. In the end, the whale gives Serena a gift—something truly special—as a thank-you for her bravery and kindness.

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