Review: YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Bellport Playcrafters Theatre Company

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The Pulitzer Prize-winning YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman takes on new life under the direction of Julie Lorson and Bellport Playcrafters Theatre Company. In this barely controlled chaos of a play, we follow the Sycamore family through the romance of their daughter, Alice (Morgan Faye Neuhedel). As the play unfolds, it’s clear that this family does not conform to societal standards and expectations.

Don’t let Marisa Bordowitz’s horribly pointed toes, improper pliés, and clumsy ron-de-jambes make you think any less of her. It’s all part of the show! Sweet and full of love for dance, she was a perfectly imperfect Essie.



Paul (Lou Discalzo) and Mr. Depinna (Joe DiPietro) fed off each other’s enthusiasm for their intricate fireworks project. Obsessed with getting every little detail correct, the pair just couldn’t seem to get it right.

The family matriarch, Penelope, was well-cast and well-played by Meredith Spencer. All of Penelope’s artistry, ADHD, and love of life and chocolates radiated through Spencer.



As Alice fell in love, her large and unusual family undermined each and every one of her attempts at normalcy. Played by Neuhedel, the straight-laced sister was the antithesis of her family’s unabashed craziness.



Bob Budnick as Grandpa, played up every note of the free-spirited, wide-eyed optimist. His devil-may-care attitude is certainly the foundation for the entire Sycamore family’s nontraditional way of life.



Eugénie Bisulco’s timing was impeccable as Gay Wellington, the out-of-touch and ever-so-slightly inebriated actress. Her eructations provided an often-unexpected percussion to act two. When it came time for Countess Olga Katrina to grace the Sycamore residence, Bisulco was at it again, with a rich Russian accent and excellent timing.



As Mrs. Kirby, Linda Pentz delivered a humorously spot-on caricature of upper-class arrogance and rigidity. Until she was “overcome” by a certain parlor game, that is. My only complaint? Her character wasn’t on stage nearly enough!



The costumes, while grounded in the era of the show (1930s New York), were given a somewhat modern take by the use of variously colored t-shirts for the entire Sycamore clan. Each color represented something of the characters’ personalities. Of course, that didn’t apply to the characters outside of the family. They were all costumed in specific period pieces, which further exaggerated the differences between The Sycamore’s and Society.

There is a lot going on in this show at all times! The stage is jam-packed with people, furniture, and Easter Eggs. Don’t blink. You won’t want to miss any of them! It is three fast acts of shenanigans, quirkiness, fun, love, and acceptance.

Photo credit: Cade Meier

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU. Playing now through 6/7

For tickets, click the link below.

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