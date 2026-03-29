Review: THE BODYGUARD at John W. Engeman Theater

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With every musical number on the roster a bona fide chart-topping hit, “The Bodyguard the Musical” currently playing at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport is an ambitious undertaking, but one that the cast and crew carried out with the dignity, power, and cinematic lush.

A story of a world-famous singer whose life is put in danger by a stalker and hires a seasoned (and very handsome) bodyguard was originally on screen with legendary institutions Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

Director Hunter Foster created a world of glitz that is backed by so much talent that it almost covers the seething dark side of fame. The antithetical and behind-the-scenes small stages of connection, intimacy, and devotion to the mission work beautifully as partners with the fantastic and energetic choreography by Krystyna Resavy.

Scenic Designer Kyle Dixon’s industrial set was a fluid space to explore world’s stage as well as more informal scenes. Lighting Designer, John Burkland moved through bright concert lights, mood lighting in scenes where characters are getting to know each other more intimately, and a collection of cool tunes when the villain stalker’s mindset is being explored.

Costume Designer Dustin Cross and Hair/Make-up Designer Jeff Knaggs were able to transform the decidedly 1990s impression of the film into a timeless period with simple, dignified outfits for everyday encounters and spectacular costumes for stage scenes that looked iconic.

The ethereally talented Erica Burkett played the main character (and singer) Rachel Marron with a fiery entrance in a gilded, space station costume for “Queen of the Night.” Her voice dares you to imagine a stronger, more penetrating, and more superstar voice with each passing note that she delivers so quickly you’re awestruck and dumbstruck by her ability before the song finishes. And she does this for THIRTEEN musical numbers. Burkett manages to create Rachel Marron, the mother/sister, character with such depth and rooted love.

Blake Burgess as Frank Farmer, the leading man and eponymous bodyguard of the story, carried a dignified, enduring, and constant ether about him as his character navigated the complicated relationship with Burkett’s Rachel (and Sharaé Moultrie’s Nicki Marron, more on that later). The earnest nature Burgess holds unceasingly for Frank was a brilliant way to add more dramatic tension to the production as we get to see glimpses of the attraction and softness that he also carries, granted fighting to keep it out-of-sight.

Sharae Moultrie’s Nicki Marron, Rachel’s sister, captured her as an equally talented vocally, but overlooked sibling. In “Saving All My Love for You,” Moultrie was an absolute stand-out and embodied the pain, yet hope, of the mistress in the lyrics. With slow and painstaking touches in her axial movements accompanying the song, it’s such a welcome and celebrated reprieve for the big productions of Rachel’s character.

Eldridge Taylor, Jr. as Fletcher, Rachel’s 10-year-old son, had excellent comedic timing in his dead pan or youthfully enthusiastic delivery of lines, especially to Burgess’s Farmer. His inquisitive and suspecting nature was charming and loveable.

Jonathan Cobrda as Sy Spector, the eternally beloved gay Best Friend every exceedingly gorgeous woman has that helps her unlock a level of beauty that only he has a key for, was hilarious and sassy befitting a Hollywood publicist.

To balance out the extravagance of Cobrda’s Spector was Shabazz Green’s Bill Devaney, the harried, long-time manager of Rachel. From the beginning, Green’s character is desperately trying to broker a deal for Rachel’s security and the holding back of frustration and suffocating control makes for such a paternal character.

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