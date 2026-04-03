Author Paul Rappaport to Speak at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in April

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The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will host a special event with Author Paul Rappaport entitled Stories from inside the music business on April 11th at 2pm at LIMEHOF in Stony Brook. He Interviewed by radio personality Maria Milito. This event is free with admission ticket purchase and free to members.

Paul Rappaport, from Port Washington, spent 33 years at Columbia Records promoting legendary artists including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Billy Joel, and Journey. Rising to Senior Vice President of Rock Promotion and Marketing, he became the most renowned rock promotion man in the U.S. He will also talk about his book "Gliders Over Hollywood". For more information visit: https://www.limusichalloffame.org/

While at Columbia Paul also co-created and executive produced the Emmy Award-winning music television series A&E's Live by Request and the popular live radio series The Columbia Records Radio Hour. Upon leaving Columbia Paul formed his own production company, Tres Hombres, and for many years wrote the 'Backstage Access' blog for Classics Du Jour. He was the lead guitarist in the pioneering LA punk band Mogan David & His Winos. Gliders Over Hollywood: Airships, Airplay, And The Art Of Rock Promotion is his first book. He lives in Port Washington, New York.

Maria Milito grew up in Hicksville and worked at NYC Radio for over 40 years; 30 years at Q104.3, and K-Rock before during the Howard Stern days. She also does middays on about 30 Classic Rock stations across the country. Maria hosts a podcast "Maria's Mutts & Stuff" which focuses on animal welfare, animal rescue, nature, and the environment. Last year, the NY Conference of Italian American State Legislators designated Maria 2025 Italian American of the Year up in Albany.

About the Book

PAUL RAPPAPORT enjoyed a storied thirty-three-year career at Columbia Records where he was instrumental in the careers of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Billy Joel, Journey, Elvis Costello, Judas Priest, Alice in Chains, and many more. As senior vice-president of rock promotion and marketing he became regarded as the most renowned rock promotion man in the USA.

The music business from the late 60s through the 90's was an exciting time. Eccentric, colorful characters were everywhere and often the managers, promoters, disc jockeys, and record company staff were just as big a show as the performers themselves.

This dynamic, entertaining memoir captures the magic of these times and reveals never-before-heard secrets of promotion and marketing that turned the music industry on its head. From creating the Pink Floyd airship to sword-fighting with Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden, receiving a guitar lesson from Keith Richards, and playing live onstage at London Arena with Pink Floyd, it's a book packed full of extraordinary adventures with some of the biggest names in rock.