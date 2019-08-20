Young Players Presents LES MISERABLES School Edition!

The Young Players are proud to present the epic, grand, and uplifting Les Miserables School Edition!

Les Miserables is the world's longest running musical - a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel, winner of over 100 international awards and seen by over 70 million people worldwide, Les Miserables is an epic and uplifting story about the survival of the human spirit. Now adapted for performers under 18, this show features one of the most memorable scores of all time and some of the most memorable characters to ever grace the stage.

In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean (Nathan Brown) is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert (Carson Clay/Jaelun Patrick Thomas), who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris students' (Luke Ferguson, Ethan Davis, Zachary Glover, Brennon Humphry, Brent Compton, Hayden Griffis, Jesse Kneisler, & Larry Smith) uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary (Will Porter) who has captured the heart of Valjean's adopted daughter, Cosette (Makayla Shipe/Katharine Crowe).

Les Miserables School Edition is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

With direction by Daphne Shoppach, music direction by Tanner Oglesby, and stage managed by Emma Boone, these exceptional singers of all ages bring an emotional sung-through piece that will wow you and own your heart! Finishing up this cast are Izzy Hammonds/Lexie Ellis, Emory Statton/Madison Campbell, Allie Grace Ferguson/Abby Grace Neufer, Cameron Compton, Frankie Goldman, Reagan McCartney, Addison Lumpkins, Taylor Ann Pitts, Lily Hipskind, Amelia Lisowe, Erin Johnston, Emily Jones, Sydney Crary, Kaleigh Statton, Olivia Kreulen, Bella Crow, Cadence Earles, Annslee Clay, Jack Clay, Cabe Parrish, Braden Lisowe, William Alverio, Natasha Carroll, Emily Bell, Rylee Woodward, Lauren Bond, Shelby Tripcony, Katelyn Compton, Mary Grace Wells, Madison Stolzer, and Avalon Castrellon.

Performances: September 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th, and October 5th & 6th. Matinee @ 2pm and Evening @ 7pm. Some Saturdays have 2 shows.

Prices are General Admission $15; Seniors 60+, Military, and College students (with valid ID) $12; Students 12th grade/below $6.

To buy tickets and find more information on the theatre and show, visit https://theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com or www.TheRoyalTheatre.org





