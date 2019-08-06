Single Tickets On Sale Aug. 9 for Walton Arts Center's 2019-20 Season

Single tickets for the 2019-20 season at Walton Arts Center go on sale this Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 am. The season, which runs from September 2019 through June 2020, features more than 60 shows including Fiddler on the Roof, an acoustic set with Amy Ray, The Peking Acrobats, David Sedaris, Bollywood Boulevard and more.

Starting today, patrons can also choose from shows on any series except for Starrlight Jazz and West Street Live to curate their own three-, five- or seven-show Walton Arts Center package with the popular Create Your Own Subscription. Three-show packages get $2 off each ticket, five-show packages get $3 off each ticket and seven-show packages get $5 off each ticket.

In addition to the ability to customize their subscription, Create Your Own subscribers also enjoy early access to new shows added throughout the year and discounts on most shows, including Broadway. Not all shows listed below offer Create Your Own discounts. For more information about Create Your Own Subscriptions, visit www.waltonartscenter.org/cyo.

A variety of series subscriptions is still available for patrons interested in the best seats, discounted prices and subscriber-only benefits. Patrons can purchase a full a Broadway Series Subscription to see all seven shows or a Broadway Sampler Subscription to see three to six shows in the series. A West Street Live Subscription, Jazz Lovers Package or a 10x10 Arts Series Membership get you tickets to see all the shows in that series.

Subscription packages and single tickets for all shows can be purchased by calling the box office at 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. In-person purchases can be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers 10 am until 6 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





