Second Annual Haunted House Tour Announced At The Historic Royal Theatre

Oct. 5, 2021  

Thrill-seekers will not be disappointed next month when the Royal Theatre hosts the second annual Haunted House Tour at the historic Royal Theatre, 111 South Market Street in Benton. Locked In: A Royal Haunted Tour, sponsored by Arvest Bank, will run October 14-16, 21-23, and 28-31 from 7 to 9 p.m.

According to Michelle Griffis, event director, 641 people came through the Haunted Tour in 2020. "We expect more this year," Griffis said. Last year patrons were guided on a tour by Charles, the ghost who haunts the theater. Griffis said

that Charles will return this year to introduce his new friends. "It's going to be insane! Expect the crazy to kick in," she added.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com. For more information please call 501-315-LIVE.


