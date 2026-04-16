Review: WICKED at Robinson Center in Little Rock

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A magical wonderland full of pinks and greens have hit the Robinson Center Performance Hall stage, and it is nothing short of spellbinding. I have always been a fan of The Wizard of Oz, but for some reason, I was never able to make it to see Wicked at the movies or on Broadway. Everyone told me I would love it—and they were absolutely right! Running through April 19, this national tour of Wicked brings its gravity-defying spectacle, powerhouse vocals, and timeless story to Arkansas audiences, proving once again why it remains one of the most beloved musicals of all time. We are so grateful that Deana McCormack with Celebrity Attractions continues to bring Broadway-caliber entertainment like this to Little Rock.

Ethan Kirschbaum as Fiyero, Zoe Jensen as Glinda, Eileen T'Kaye as Madame Morrible and the National Touring Company of WICKED, photo by Joan Marcus (0603r)

Set in the land of Oz long before Dorothy arrives, the story follows Elphaba, a fiercely intelligent young woman born with green skin who struggles to find acceptance in a world quick to judge her. At school, she forms an unlikely friendship with Glinda, a bubbly and ambitious socialite whose charm wins over everyone she meets. As their lives take different paths, political forces and misunderstandings begin to pull them apart. Directed by Joe Mantello, with music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, and book by Winnie Holzman, the production balances spectacle with storytelling as their bond is tested and they are labeled “wicked” and “good,” revealing that the truth is far more complicated than the stories we’ve been told.

Zoe Jensen as Glinda (center) and the National Touring Company of WICKED,

photo by Joan Marcus (0510r)

From the moment the iconic opening notes rang out, this production had the audience completely under its spell. The sweeping score by Stephen Schwartz—featuring favorites like “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “For Good”—was delivered with stunning clarity and emotional punch. There is something undeniably electric about hearing these songs performed live, and this touring company rises to the occasion with remarkable consistency.

Jessie Davidson as Elphaba and Zoe Jensen as Glinda in the National Tour of WICKED, photo by Joan Marcus (0027r)

Leading the charge is Jessie Davidson as Elphaba, who delivers a performance filled with grit, vulnerability, and vocal firepower. Her “Defying Gravity” is the kind of moment that reminds you why we go to the theatre in the first place—thrilling, emotional, and utterly unforgettable. Opposite her, Zoe Jensen’s Glinda is a delight from start to finish. With impeccable comedic timing and a voice that sparkles, she balances humor and grace beautifully, particularly as the character begins to reckon with the consequences of her choices.

Zoe Jensen as Glinda, Jessie Davidson as Elphaba

and the National Touring Company of WICKED, photo by Joan Marcus (0575r)

The supporting cast adds rich texture to the world of Oz. Ethan Kirschbaum brings charm and sincerity to Fiyero, while Eileen T’Kaye’s Madame Morrible exudes a polished menace that simmers beneath the surface. Sean Burns' Boq and Jada Temple’s Nessarose contribute emotional layers that make the stakes feel personal, not just political. And of course, Tom McGowan’s Wizard is both charismatic and unsettling—a perfect embodiment of illusion versus reality.

A special bit of hometown pride added an extra sparkle to this visit, as our local theatrical community has enjoyed Glinda’s understudy Taylor Quick coming home and making her rounds while the tour has been in Arkansas. It’s always exciting to see artists with local ties thriving on a national stage, and her presence has been warmly celebrated by those who have followed her journey.

Now this show also holds a special place in my heart because I had the incredible opportunity to interview Winnie Holzman last year during a red carpet event at Tisch School of the Arts in New York City. Having that personal connection to the brilliant mind behind the book added an extra layer of appreciation as I watched her words come to life on stage in such a grand and meaningful way. It was entertaining, and gave me an even bigger appreciation of The Wizard of Oz.

Visually, this production is a feast. The intricate set design, complete with gears, maps, and that iconic dragon, creates a fully immersive steampunk-inspired Oz. The lighting design enhances every magical moment, while the costumes remain as dazzling as ever—Glinda’s gowns alone are worth the price of admission. Add in the seamless transitions and jaw-dropping stage effects, and it’s clear why this show continues to tour at such a high level.

Zoe Jensen as Glinda and Ethan Kirschbaum as Fiyero (center)

in the National Tour of WICKED, photo by Joan Marcus (1122r)

With its breathtaking performances, lush production design, and deeply human story, Wicked continues to defy expectations and gravity alike. If you’ve seen it before, this production will remind you why you fell in love with it. If you haven’t, now is your chance to experience the phenomenon for yourself.

Wicked runs at Robinson Center in Little Rock through April 19. Don’t miss your chance to be changed for good. Get your tickets at celebrityattractions.com.

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